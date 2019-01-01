Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: George Lebese helps artist Paul Kulcha with soccer boots

Kwaito star Paul Kulcha has gone on Twitter to ask for help in repairing his soccer boots

Paul Kulcha has won awards for his Kwaito music in South Africa. So, fans were surprised that he was asking for a donation for his faulty boots.

Nevertheless, up steps Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese to save the day on Twitter. Read the exchange below.

