EXTRA TIME: George Lebese helps artist Paul Kulcha with soccer boots
Comments()
Backpagepix
Paul Kulcha has won awards for his Kwaito music in South Africa. So, fans were surprised that he was asking for a donation for his faulty boots.
Nevertheless, up steps Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese to save the day on Twitter. Read the exchange below.
Hi bro inbox me I'll arrange with my management team to give you cause I am a size 7 as well. Hope it will assist bro. https://t.co/TM26H9j4YX — GL_17 (@GeorgeLebese) January 7, 2019