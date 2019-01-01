EXTRA TIME: Gabuza earns Orlando Pirates fans and rivals respect
South African soccer followers are tipping Thamsanqa Gabuza to win the MTN8 Player of the Tournament.
You can read one fan on Twitter placing an early prediction Gabuza will also win the PSL Player of the Season.
Many followers of Orlando Pirates rivals are pointing out, ''The problem was not Gabuza, but Pirates."
Even Bucs supporters are coming out and admitting, "Gabuza wasn't a bad player after all" or that, "He is actually a very good player indeed."
The South African forward suffered a torrid time with Pirates fans due to his poor scoring record so he went on to sign for SuperSport United this season. Here he has inspired United all the way to the MTN8 final, starring in the semi-finals against Mamelodi Sundowns lately.
We also see many Pirates fans now come out and state, "Gabuza was a good player. I told you so."
How good is Gabuza and was he given a fair chance at Pirates? Read what the fans have to say here.
Gabuza with a masterclass. Fuck what you heard pic.twitter.com/zSjvB3FIFU— Gastro (@Gastro_o) September 18, 2019
Gabuza was never a problem at Pirates, Pirates fans are uneducated— Lebza (@Lebogang_Bucs) September 14, 2019
Gabuza is really dealing with our enermis one by one pic.twitter.com/3VHXlSgwp3— Stanley Tshabalala (@Schooler1__) September 18, 2019
Gabuza 2-0 Sundowns— 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) September 18, 2019
Agg: Gabuza 3-1 Sundowns
🤗 pic.twitter.com/K4WeSV9Bpf
That was not #vosho by #Gabuza 😂 😂 I think that was a #osho 😂 #MTN8 #WafaWafa pic.twitter.com/4oegUbm0td— Thulani LFS® Ngcobo (@Ngcobo2010) September 18, 2019
Everytime Gabuza scores I celebrate! I'm always happy for him. He's endured so much hardship in the past and I've always wanted to see him thrive because I know he's hungry to prove his worth. He's talented! Well done GandaGanda!— Lelo MZACA🎙 (@LeloMzaca) September 14, 2019
They say after a breakup If you don't glow you were the problem, look at Gabuza now shinning bright like a Diamond💎 kwazishelo uLihanna. pic.twitter.com/lZLDOYGR8w— Frank Lucas (@Dman_zn) September 18, 2019
New Minister of sports— Mthura (@Mthura08669003) September 18, 2019
Gabuza Ganda Ganda 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/cge40U4NeV
Gabuza is proof that, when things are not going well in your current situation... Maybe all you need is a detour (change of scenery) pic.twitter.com/kbQN1QnMbx— Lerato Shabalala (@star_leane) September 15, 2019
They are claiming Tau— 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) September 18, 2019
We are claiming Gabuza
I hope you understand pic.twitter.com/3dCXo1zjJa
So Gabuza was not the problem, Pirates was #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/axuzoHLYs8— Tumi-fa-Days (@tumivataloco) September 18, 2019
Madoda!!! I never thought I would say this but Gabuza is playing really well... enjoying his football too...— Dibo! (@MlDibo) September 18, 2019
Gabuza! Respect this guy #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/rZIMntF1Qa— Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) September 18, 2019
Gabuza has been instrumental since arriving at Supersport Bafethu.— Kgopa Wa LePirates (@TT_Kgopa) September 18, 2019
Some please wash the face of King G we all know he is Messi.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cYyrdvcgRK
Gabuza will be Player of the season...save this tweet #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/JSdvbl3URa— Simon Langa (@simonlanga18) September 18, 2019
When I said Gabuza is not a bad player, Pirates fans asked me what am I smoking, I wonder what they have to say now.— Bra-Thom☠ (@thomas_ngwamba) September 18, 2019
Gabuza fixed the Country #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/35v6eu3dFW— AKA.the.GOAT🇿🇦 (@MfundisoNhlaka1) September 18, 2019
Gabuza Player Of The Tournament For #MTN8— Princy Mncube M• (@PrincyM4) September 18, 2019
Pirates Fans pic.twitter.com/ULY9GFLEAh
I defended Gabuza and I was insulted 😂😂😂 but now people can see that he is a wonderful person pic.twitter.com/xySwmncuGk— 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) September 11, 2019
How Gabuza walks when he see pirates supporters#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/bfIhJhFXzt— Sam Gatsheni (@SAMRIFUMO) September 14, 2019
Thamsanqa Gabuza was really held back by Pirates 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥— Ansu Fati Stan Account (@LulamaFCB_) September 18, 2019