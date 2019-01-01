EXTRA TIME: Gabuza earns Orlando Pirates fans and rivals respect

The former Buccaneer has been a sensation at his new club SuperSport United and here's what PSL fans think of his form

South African soccer followers are tipping Thamsanqa Gabuza to win the MTN8 Player of the Tournament.

You can read one fan on Twitter placing an early prediction Gabuza will also win the Player of the Season.

Many followers of rivals are pointing out, ''The problem was not Gabuza, but Pirates."

Even Bucs supporters are coming out and admitting, "Gabuza wasn't a bad player after all" or that, "He is actually a very good player indeed."

The South African forward suffered a torrid time with Pirates fans due to his poor scoring record so he went on to sign for SuperSport United this season. Here he has inspired United all the way to the MTN8 final, starring in the semi-finals against lately.

We also see many Pirates fans now come out and state, "Gabuza was a good player. I told you so."

How good is Gabuza and was he given a fair chance at Pirates? Read what the fans have to say here.

Gabuza with a masterclass. Fuck what you heard pic.twitter.com/zSjvB3FIFU — Gastro (@Gastro_o) September 18, 2019

Gabuza was never a problem at Pirates, Pirates fans are uneducated — Lebza (@Lebogang_Bucs) September 14, 2019

Gabuza is really dealing with our enermis one by one pic.twitter.com/3VHXlSgwp3 — Stanley Tshabalala (@Schooler1__) September 18, 2019

Everytime Gabuza scores I celebrate! I'm always happy for him. He's endured so much hardship in the past and I've always wanted to see him thrive because I know he's hungry to prove his worth. He's talented! Well done GandaGanda! — Lelo MZACA🎙 (@LeloMzaca) September 14, 2019

They say after a breakup If you don't glow you were the problem, look at Gabuza now shinning bright like a Diamond💎 kwazishelo uLihanna. pic.twitter.com/lZLDOYGR8w — Frank Lucas (@Dman_zn) September 18, 2019

New Minister of sports

Gabuza Ganda Ganda 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/cge40U4NeV — Mthura (@Mthura08669003) September 18, 2019

Gabuza is proof that, when things are not going well in your current situation... Maybe all you need is a detour (change of scenery) pic.twitter.com/kbQN1QnMbx — Lerato Shabalala (@star_leane) September 15, 2019

They are claiming Tau



We are claiming Gabuza



I hope you understand pic.twitter.com/3dCXo1zjJa — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) September 18, 2019

Madoda!!! I never thought I would say this but Gabuza is playing really well... enjoying his football too... — Dibo! (@MlDibo) September 18, 2019

Gabuza has been instrumental since arriving at Supersport Bafethu.



Some please wash the face of King G we all know he is Messi.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cYyrdvcgRK — Kgopa Wa LePirates (@TT_Kgopa) September 18, 2019

Gabuza will be Player of the season...save this tweet #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/JSdvbl3URa — Simon Langa (@simonlanga18) September 18, 2019

When I said Gabuza is not a bad player, Pirates fans asked me what am I smoking, I wonder what they have to say now. — Bra-Thom☠ (@thomas_ngwamba) September 18, 2019

Gabuza Player Of The Tournament For #MTN8

Pirates Fans pic.twitter.com/ULY9GFLEAh — Princy Mncube M• (@PrincyM4) September 18, 2019

I defended Gabuza and I was insulted 😂😂😂 but now people can see that he is a wonderful person pic.twitter.com/xySwmncuGk — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) September 11, 2019

How Gabuza walks when he see pirates supporters#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/bfIhJhFXzt — Sam Gatsheni (@SAMRIFUMO) September 14, 2019