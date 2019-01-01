SuperSport United

EXTRA TIME: Gabuza earns Orlando Pirates fans and rivals respect

The former Buccaneer has been a sensation at his new club SuperSport United and here's what PSL fans think of his form

South African soccer followers are tipping Thamsanqa Gabuza to win the MTN8 Player of the Tournament.

You can read one fan on Twitter placing an early prediction Gabuza will also win the PSL Player of the Season.

Many followers of Orlando Pirates rivals are pointing out, ''The problem was not Gabuza, but Pirates."

Even Bucs supporters are coming out and admitting, "Gabuza wasn't a bad player after all" or that, "He is actually a very good player indeed."

The South African forward suffered a torrid time with Pirates fans due to his poor scoring record so he went on to sign for SuperSport United this season. Here he has inspired United all the way to the MTN8 final, starring in the semi-finals against Mamelodi Sundowns lately.

We also see many Pirates fans now come out and state, "Gabuza was a good player. I told you so."

How good is Gabuza and was he given a fair chance at Pirates? Read what the fans have to say here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

