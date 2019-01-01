Kaizer Chiefs

EXTRA TIME: Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Khuzwayo 'returns' to Kaizer Chiefs

Khuzwayo set tongues wagging on social media as soon as he posted a picture of himself at Naturena

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo visited the Kaizer Chiefs headquarters for the first time since leaving the club in May 2018. 

On Thursday, Khuzwayo confirmed having a meeting with Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung. 

However, the 29-year-old kept his cards close to his chest as to what the meeting was all about. 

From his Tweet though, it's clear Khuzwayo has big plans ahead, and it may be a matter of time before his fans know what he plans to do with his life. 

He certainly was received with warm hands by his former boss, Motaung, whom he knew for six years before moving to archrivals Pirates.  

Khuzwayo was forced into early retirement two months ago after being advised by the Pirates medical team to quit professional football.  

Here is how Khuzwayo's followers reacted to his visit to Naturena. 

 

