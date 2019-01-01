Orlando Pirates v Chippa United

EXTRA TIME: Fans react after Mokwena's first Orlando Pirates win and Kaizer Chiefs lose

Buccaneers fans earned their bragging rights after Saturday's domestic action in South Africa

Kaizer Chiefs started and ended the day at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table, but it is the Orlando Pirates half of Soweto which is feeling stronger.

After former Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic quit the club, Pirates have been struggling. That was until Saturday's PSL action when caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena had finally won his first game in charge.

Their 2-1 victory against Chippa United will take the pressure away from Mokwena and enable Bucs to focus on getting their season back on track.

You can just notice the change in mood among Pirates fans on social media, who are hoping coach Mokwena will continue to turn things around.

There is the usual round of jokes to enjoy from South African football fans on Twitter. Even Chiefs fans are ready to tease themselves about their unbelievable position at the top of the table.

Chiefs lost 1-0 to Polokwane City on Saturday night, and for many Amakhosi fans normal service has resumed and their unbeaten run has not lasted long.

We also share photographs and videos from the Chiefs and Pirates matches thanks to posts from journalists at the stadium.

