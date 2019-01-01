EXTRA TIME: Fans react after Mokwena's first Orlando Pirates win and Kaizer Chiefs lose

Buccaneers fans earned their bragging rights after Saturday's domestic action in South Africa

started and ended the day at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) table, but it is the half of Soweto which is feeling stronger.

After former Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic quit the club, Pirates have been struggling. That was until Saturday's PSL action when caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena had finally won his first game in charge.

Their 2-1 victory against will take the pressure away from Mokwena and enable Bucs to focus on getting their season back on track.

You can just notice the change in mood among Pirates fans on social media, who are hoping coach Mokwena will continue to turn things around.

There is the usual round of jokes to enjoy from South African football fans on Twitter. Even Chiefs fans are ready to tease themselves about their unbelievable position at the top of the table.

Chiefs lost 1-0 to on Saturday night, and for many Amakhosi fans normal service has resumed and their unbeaten run has not lasted long.

We also share photographs and videos from the Chiefs and Pirates matches thanks to posts from journalists at the stadium.

Article continues below

Chiefs still trailing City 1-0 after that Maluleke penalty pic.twitter.com/uWf7VhmESo — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) September 14, 2019

"it's not about Rulani Mokwena, it is about Orlando Pirates. The fans deserve it". Rulani speaking after the game. 👏🏾 — Sinethemba Mbatha (@SnezzyMbatha) September 14, 2019

FT: @KaizerChiefs 0-1 @polokwane_city , Rise & Shine have done it again against Amakhosi. The unbeaten run comes to an end for Chiefs. #AbsaPrem #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/sBHLmXvIAs — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) September 14, 2019

Happy Jele and Wayne Sandilands when Rulani Mokwena says 'these boys'. pic.twitter.com/pE4OJo7Ozq — soso (@JavierSOSO_) September 14, 2019

“Growing up, I used to have a little wrist-band that had ‘W.W.J.D’ on it. So, in a lot of situations that I find myself in, I always go back and say, ‘What would Jesus do, if he were to face the same situation?'- Mokwena — Orlando Pirates Fans | The Sea Robbers (@TheSeaRobbers) September 12, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs is back to their normal ways! It didn’t take long indeed 😂 — #handsoffourqueens (@BafanaPhalane) September 14, 2019

#AbsaPrem Kaizer Chiefs fans have no data today pic.twitter.com/XQlDk4IYkX — Thabiso Mthembu 🌴 (@ThabisoBles) September 14, 2019

Dear @alfavina & @KaizerChiefs today we waited after the game to sing with our boys kodwa they just walked past clapping hands. We dont want to sing when we won only. This is a two way street, please adress this matter ❤&✌ — Riri Sekgobela (@RiriSekgobela) September 14, 2019

Lack of sex can make you think #KaizerChiefs is better than #OrlandoPirates — Judas Yamela (@Jyamela) September 14, 2019

The type of CHIPS we know and enjoy!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Zuko Mndayi (@zuko_mndayi) September 14, 2019

Ok roto lami😂😂😂😂😂😂, when will God safe you? pic.twitter.com/JRAtIjSOdT — Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) September 14, 2019

There is a hoax going around about Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City match results.



Please be informed that the match was not played. — Zolisa Sukude Menze (@zolimenze) September 14, 2019

Both and Orlando Pirates won today. Also, Chiefs lost.

My weekend is complete! 💃🏾 — Zamaswazi Madonsela (@ZamaswaziMadon4) September 14, 2019

The Orlando Pirates muti is still in FNB Stadium. Every time Kaizer Chiefs plays in this ground its either we draw or lose. No win at all. Our Noisy neighbors must remove their muti in our pitch.#AbsaPrem#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/8sNvyogB2r — ®️Saaz Saida🇿🇦🌐 (@MaximumRSA) September 14, 2019

My dad will always updating me when Man City or Kaizer Chiefs are losing. 🙃 I told him that his United and Orlando Pirates team have sore necks from looking up the log. His reply. 👇🏽👇🏽😭 pic.twitter.com/Ob61lOn90m — Ts&Cs (@ThatoTsAndCs) September 14, 2019