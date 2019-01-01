Transfers
African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: Fans congratulate Percy Tau on completing his degree

Comments()
Getty
Many South Africans will be inspired to see that here's a football player who's not only excelling on the field but also in education

It has been a busy year for former Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau.

Tau was named PSL Player of the Season, established himself as a regular for Bafana Bafana and then earned a move to Europe.

He signed for English Premier League club Brighton but for work permit reasons was loaned out to Belgian lower league club Union SG.

Editors' Picks

At the same time he's been busy earning his B Com Degree. Congratulations to Tau for fulfilling his objectives!

Article continues below

Here's how South African soccer fans reacted to his achievement.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Next article:
Pep Guardiola sorry for Thierry Henry over Monaco suspension
Next article:
Can Wilfried Zaha end his drought against ravaged Spurs?
Next article:
Tottenham working on 'a few options' in transfer market - Pochettino
Next article:
Morata's Atletico Madrid move delayed as chaos in Monaco holds up Gelson Martins' arrival
Next article:
Boost for Tottenham as Son to return following South Korea Asian Cup elimination
Close