EXTRA TIME: Fans congratulate Percy Tau on completing his degree

Many South Africans will be inspired to see that here's a football player who's not only excelling on the field but also in education

It has been a busy year for former Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau.

Tau was named PSL Player of the Season, established himself as a regular for Bafana Bafana and then earned a move to Europe.

He signed for English Premier League club Brighton but for work permit reasons was loaned out to Belgian lower league club Union SG.

At the same time he's been busy earning his B Com Degree. Congratulations to Tau for fulfilling his objectives!

Here's how South African soccer fans reacted to his achievement.

Those hour's you spent in flights and buses travelling the continent and studying and the same time bro.👏👏👏You conquered Africa ,Contract Abroad and Completed your Degree bro. You're an inspiration ntwana. All the best bro👏👏👆👆 — New Mayor of The City of Cape Town. (@sydneygxekwa2) January 23, 2019

Congrats bud.All the best. — Marc Van Heerden (@MarcVH08) January 24, 2019

Most Soccer players study sports management, and u had to break the chain, congratulations Champ 👏👏👏 — Thabiso Ngcamphalala (@soft_touch14) January 24, 2019

Congratulations Mapercent, that degree will play a cruacial role after football career.👌👌 — Humphrey (@HK_Ponya) January 23, 2019

Congratulations 🍾 it’s about time we made education fashionable — Luks_Kula 🇿🇦 (@ku82la) January 23, 2019

Well done Our CR7+22 In our country we're really honoured to hv you as an educated footballer hopefully u fellow teammates will learn from you Sir — Vusie_Sambo (@VusieSambo3) January 23, 2019

🎉🎊🥳🤓 💪🏾



Congratulations to @percymuzitau22 🍾🎈🎉 ! Not only is this a big achievement for him, but it is also a prime example for the young footballers who look up to him.



Football⚽️ and Education 📚 are powerful💥 #AnadaOne — NotAnada (@Not_Anada) January 23, 2019

While others are playing play station after training, others are pursuing their after-football hustle. — Phaahle Wa Bauba (@Phaahla_) January 23, 2019