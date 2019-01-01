EXTRA TIME: Fans congratulate Percy Tau on completing his degree
It has been a busy year for former Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau.
Tau was named PSL Player of the Season, established himself as a regular for Bafana Bafana and then earned a move to Europe.
He signed for English Premier League club Brighton but for work permit reasons was loaned out to Belgian lower league club Union SG.
At the same time he's been busy earning his B Com Degree. Congratulations to Tau for fulfilling his objectives!
Here's how South African soccer fans reacted to his achievement.
🎓😊#️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ #️⃣1️⃣9️⃣🎓😊 pic.twitter.com/hscgwdjg8A— Percy Tau (@percymuzitau22) January 23, 2019
Those hour's you spent in flights and buses travelling the continent and studying and the same time bro.👏👏👏You conquered Africa ,Contract Abroad and Completed your Degree bro. You're an inspiration ntwana. All the best bro👏👏👆👆— New Mayor of The City of Cape Town. (@sydneygxekwa2) January 23, 2019
Congrats bud.All the best.— Marc Van Heerden (@MarcVH08) January 24, 2019
Most Soccer players study sports management, and u had to break the chain, congratulations Champ 👏👏👏— Thabiso Ngcamphalala (@soft_touch14) January 24, 2019
Congratulations Mapercent, that degree will play a cruacial role after football career.👌👌— Humphrey (@HK_Ponya) January 23, 2019
Congratulations 🍾 it’s about time we made education fashionable— Luks_Kula 🇿🇦 (@ku82la) January 23, 2019
Well done Our CR7+22 In our country we're really honoured to hv you as an educated footballer hopefully u fellow teammates will learn from you Sir— Vusie_Sambo (@VusieSambo3) January 23, 2019
🎉🎊🥳🤓 💪🏾— NotAnada (@Not_Anada) January 23, 2019
Congratulations to @percymuzitau22 🍾🎈🎉 ! Not only is this a big achievement for him, but it is also a prime example for the young footballers who look up to him.
Football⚽️ and Education 📚 are powerful💥 #AnadaOne
While others are playing play station after training, others are pursuing their after-football hustle.— Phaahle Wa Bauba (@Phaahla_) January 23, 2019
Congratulations My son.Regardles of your https://t.co/0SBMBGZ3Gf is the best backup you need.Very proud of being your fan— EmJay (@EmJay67633556) January 24, 2019