EXTRA TIME: Darren Keet, Free State Stars, Sundowns and Banyana star in the best Tweets

We take a look at the best Tweets in South African football for the past 24 hours

We are nearly there at the end of the Premier Soccer League season.

This will be the last Monday morning at training for many clubs until their off season holidays start.

A few players are already joking around, such as keeper Darren Keet.

Keet will know that he should be expected back on duty for the with Bafana Bafana. So, he needs to enjoy whatever short break he gets before that.

's new number one (with Itumeleng Khune injured) is already preparing for life after football. It seems as if he fancies the camera more than talking in the soccer studio.

swagger is intact, proud of the point they picked up away to . They are even declaring that they deserved all three points on their visit.

The club has provided a video and photos of the game which finished 1-1.

Then there's , who are showing that after narrowly exiting the Caf , there's still much life left in them.

The Brazilians lost 2-1 on aggregate to , surprisingly failing to score a much needed goal at home which would've taken them to the final.

failure to beat on the weekend, has opened the door for Sundowns, who now have the title back in their hands.

You can watch them train for their massive game in hand against on Tuesday.

Finally, there's a video of Banyana Banyana voting for South Africa's elections in advance because they will be participating at the Women's World Cup in next month.

Keet has his eye on our last match of the season! @popeyekeet ⚽️ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/7f4nU2wlTE — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 6, 2019

The boys showed positive attitude, even on arrival at the stadium. It was unfortunate that we came back with only one point, as we deserved all three.#AsipheliMoya#EaLlaKoto pic.twitter.com/6RtB1u1FCj — FreeStateStars FC (@FreeStateStars) May 6, 2019

There isn't much that can keep the Brazilians down!🔝 📸 From this mornings training session!👆#Sundowns #ForeverYellow pic.twitter.com/bo8UTvvWqF — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 5, 2019

Here are some pics from our game against @KaizerChiefs at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. 📸 pic.twitter.com/mHVWO4qlOg — FreeStateStars FC (@FreeStateStars) May 6, 2019