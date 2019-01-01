EXTRA TIME: Darren Keet, Free State Stars, Sundowns and Banyana star in the best Tweets
We are nearly there at the end of the Premier Soccer League season.
This will be the last Monday morning at training for many clubs until their off season holidays start.
A few players are already joking around, such as Bidvest Wits keeper Darren Keet.
Keet will know that he should be expected back on duty for the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana Bafana. So, he needs to enjoy whatever short break he gets before that.
South Africa's new number one (with Itumeleng Khune injured) is already preparing for life after football. It seems as if he fancies the camera more than talking in the soccer studio.
Free State Stars swagger is intact, proud of the point they picked up away to Kaizer Chiefs. They are even declaring that they deserved all three points on their visit.
The club has provided a video and photos of the game which finished 1-1.
Then there's Mamelodi Sundowns, who are showing that after narrowly exiting the Caf Champions League, there's still much life left in them.
The Brazilians lost 2-1 on aggregate to Wydad Casablanca, surprisingly failing to score a much needed goal at home which would've taken them to the final.
Orlando Pirates failure to beat Cape Town City on the weekend, has opened the door for Sundowns, who now have the PSL title back in their hands.
You can watch them train for their massive game in hand against Golden Arrows on Tuesday.
Finally, there's a video of Banyana Banyana voting for South Africa's elections in advance because they will be participating at the Women's World Cup in France next month.
Keet has his eye on our last match of the season! @popeyekeet ⚽️ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/7f4nU2wlTE— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 6, 2019
The boys showed positive attitude, even on arrival at the stadium. It was unfortunate that we came back with only one point, as we deserved all three.#AsipheliMoya#EaLlaKoto pic.twitter.com/6RtB1u1FCj— FreeStateStars FC (@FreeStateStars) May 6, 2019
There isn't much that can keep the Brazilians down!🔝 📸 From this mornings training session!👆#Sundowns #ForeverYellow pic.twitter.com/bo8UTvvWqF— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 5, 2019
Here are some pics from our game against @KaizerChiefs at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. 📸 pic.twitter.com/mHVWO4qlOg— FreeStateStars FC (@FreeStateStars) May 6, 2019
Your vote counts! Special voting underway for @Banyana_Banyana as they leave for the USA tonight and won't be in the country on Election Day, Wednesday 8 May. @FIFAWWC @SAFA_net @BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/GBaLGMjy1M— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) May 6, 2019