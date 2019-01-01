Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: Darren Keet, Free State Stars, Sundowns and Banyana star in the best Tweets

Backpagepix
We take a look at the best Tweets in South African football for the past 24 hours

We are nearly there at the end of the Premier Soccer League season.

This will be the last Monday morning at training for many clubs until their off season holidays start.

A few players are already joking around, such as Bidvest Wits keeper Darren Keet.

Keet will know that he should be expected back on duty for the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana Bafana. So, he needs to enjoy whatever short break he gets before that.

South Africa's new number one (with Itumeleng Khune injured) is already preparing for life after football. It seems as if he fancies the camera more than talking in the soccer studio.

Free State Stars swagger is intact, proud of the point they picked up away to Kaizer Chiefs. They are even declaring that they deserved all three points on their visit.

The club has provided a video and photos of the game which finished 1-1.

Then there's Mamelodi Sundowns, who are showing that after narrowly exiting the Caf Champions League, there's still much life left in them.

The Brazilians lost 2-1 on aggregate to Wydad Casablanca, surprisingly failing to score a much needed goal at home which would've taken them to the final.

Orlando Pirates failure to beat Cape Town City on the weekend, has opened the door for Sundowns, who now have the PSL title back in their hands.

You can watch them train for their massive game in hand against Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

Finally, there's a video of Banyana Banyana voting for South Africa's elections in advance because they will be participating at the Women's World Cup in France next month.

 

