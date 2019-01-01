Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: Caster Semenya, Khama Billiat and Milutin Sredojević feature in Tweets of the day

Backpagepix
These were the biggest talking points in the South African domestic football scene over the past 24 hours

The Premier Soccer League announced the winners for their monthly prizes on Thursday.

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević (Micho) won the coach of the month award, Mwape Musonda won best player and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat scored the best goal.

One can watch videos of Micho and Billiat accepting the award below. The PSL's official Twitter also shows us why Billiat won the award with that cracking goal against SuperSport United.

In other news South African athletics star Caster Semenya received support from the football fraternity. Semenya lost her court battle against the International Association of Athletics Federation. The IAAF forced her to reduce her testosterone levels and the sporting world came out in recent times to back Semenya's case, calling the athletics body out for discrimination.

Here we see a number of Tweets from the football media and players supporting Semenya after she lost her battle.

 

