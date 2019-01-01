EXTRA TIME: Caster Semenya, Khama Billiat and Milutin Sredojević feature in Tweets of the day
The Premier Soccer League announced the winners for their monthly prizes on Thursday.
Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević (Micho) won the coach of the month award, Mwape Musonda won best player and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat scored the best goal.
One can watch videos of Micho and Billiat accepting the award below. The PSL's official Twitter also shows us why Billiat won the award with that cracking goal against SuperSport United.
In other news South African athletics star Caster Semenya received support from the football fraternity. Semenya lost her court battle against the International Association of Athletics Federation. The IAAF forced her to reduce her testosterone levels and the sporting world came out in recent times to back Semenya's case, calling the athletics body out for discrimination.
Here we see a number of Tweets from the football media and players supporting Semenya after she lost her battle.
You are still....— Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) May 2, 2019
The Best there is,
The Best there was,
and the Best there ever will be.#CasterSemenya 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/WjUlGu5HlQ
monate mpolaye.😂— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) May 1, 2019
My vibes are so cool.
Call me Stefano dimera if you want to. I'm a die hard that's a fact..🐍
PLAYER & COACH THE MONTH@michocoach representing @orlandopirates for the Months.— Thandi Merafe (@thandi_399) May 2, 2019
🖤☠❤⭐#TseNtsho https://t.co/Bxe4hou8Yt
You @sebcoe and ur entitled cronies in the @iaaforg remain disgusting human beings!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 1, 2019
Enjoy ur day!!#CasterSemenya #Victory4Caster pic.twitter.com/INZ26Meh6l
Hey @sebcoe, u and ur @iaaforg must be big fans of Czech Jarmila Kratochvílová..as u know that she set the world record for the 800m in 1983. It still stands and is currently the longest-standing individual world record in athletics. #HandsOffCaster pic.twitter.com/kZNNrIOwTz— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 1, 2019
Forcing Caster Semenya to compete as a man or medicate herself out of her natural state violates so many human rights and the decision taken is jokeful. We are not all made equal and that’s a fact. Caster ✊🏼 we stand with you, they cannot break what G-d made— Matthew Rusike (@Mattyrusike) May 1, 2019
🎥 Congratulations to our No. 11, Khama Billiat for walking away with the #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month award for his wonder strike against SuperSport United in March. #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/7OPPgQGgwn— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 2, 2019
#SportsMvt APPRECIATION POST#CasterSemenya 🐍— IG: sportsmvt (@sports_mvt) May 1, 2019
✅Olympics
🥇2012 🏴: 800m
🥇2016 🇧🇷: 800m
✅World Championships
🥇2009 🇩🇪: 800m
🥇2011 🇰🇷: 800m
🥇🥉2017 🏴: 800m / 1500m
✅Continental Cup
🥇🥈🥈2018 🇨🇿: 800m / 400m / Mixed 4x400m
✅Commonwealth Games
🥇2018 🇦🇺: 800m / 1500m pic.twitter.com/faka0eZvHD