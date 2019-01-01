EXTRA TIME: Caster Semenya, Khama Billiat and Milutin Sredojević feature in Tweets of the day

These were the biggest talking points in the South African domestic football scene over the past 24 hours

The Premier Soccer League announced the winners for their monthly prizes on Thursday.

coach Milutin Sredojević (Micho) won the coach of the month award, Mwape Musonda won best player and forward Khama Billiat scored the best goal.

One can watch videos of Micho and Billiat accepting the award below. The 's official Twitter also shows us why Billiat won the award with that cracking goal against SuperSport United.

In other news South African athletics star Caster Semenya received support from the football fraternity. Semenya lost her court battle against the International Association of Athletics Federation. The IAAF forced her to reduce her testosterone levels and the sporting world came out in recent times to back Semenya's case, calling the athletics body out for discrimination.

Here we see a number of Tweets from the football media and players supporting Semenya after she lost her battle.

Article continues below

You are still....

The Best there is,

The Best there was,

and the Best there ever will be.#CasterSemenya 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/WjUlGu5HlQ — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) May 2, 2019

monate mpolaye.😂

My vibes are so cool.

Call me Stefano dimera if you want to. I'm a die hard that's a fact..🐍 — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) May 1, 2019

Hey @sebcoe, u and ur @iaaforg must be big fans of Czech Jarmila Kratochvílová..as u know that she set the world record for the 800m in 1983. It still stands and is currently the longest-standing individual world record in athletics. #HandsOffCaster pic.twitter.com/kZNNrIOwTz — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 1, 2019

Forcing Caster Semenya to compete as a man or medicate herself out of her natural state violates so many human rights and the decision taken is jokeful. We are not all made equal and that’s a fact. Caster ✊🏼 we stand with you, they cannot break what G-d made — Matthew Rusike (@Mattyrusike) May 1, 2019

🎥 Congratulations to our No. 11, Khama Billiat for walking away with the #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month award for his wonder strike against SuperSport United in March. #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/7OPPgQGgwn — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 2, 2019