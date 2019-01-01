Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: Cape Town City makes fun of Orlando Pirates with PSL title slipping away

The Citizens dented Bucs' Premier Soccer League title hopes on Saturday

Cape Town City's late goal severely damaged Orlando Pirates ambition in a 2-2 draw in the PSL in Cape Town.

Craig Martin's equaliser came in the 84th minute of the match and means that Mamelodi Sundowns can overtake Pirates if they win their game in hand against Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

After that both clubs go into the final PSL weekend of the season, hoping to clinch the title. After spoiling Pirates party, the Citizen's official social media channels poked fun at them.

One can read City's Tweets below. In Pirates Tweets one can see them taking relief in their wonderful support in Cape Town, as viewable on video below.

Thandi Merafe of Pirates also provided a video of their post match press conference where you can see their management, including head coach Milutin Sredojević is clearly shattered with Saturday's result.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

