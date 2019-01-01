EXTRA TIME: Cape Town City makes fun of Orlando Pirates with PSL title slipping away
Cape Town City's late goal severely damaged Orlando Pirates ambition in a 2-2 draw in the PSL in Cape Town.
Craig Martin's equaliser came in the 84th minute of the match and means that Mamelodi Sundowns can overtake Pirates if they win their game in hand against Golden Arrows on Tuesday.
After that both clubs go into the final PSL weekend of the season, hoping to clinch the title. After spoiling Pirates party, the Citizen's official social media channels poked fun at them.
One can read City's Tweets below. In Pirates Tweets one can see them taking relief in their wonderful support in Cape Town, as viewable on video below.
Thandi Merafe of Pirates also provided a video of their post match press conference where you can see their management, including head coach Milutin Sredojević is clearly shattered with Saturday's result.
#TheGhost— Thandi Merafe (@thandi_399) May 4, 2019
Buccaneers accross all platforms - thank you for your continued support.
It's a hard result to take but our faith is strong and we will continue to fight to the last minute.
It's not over yet Fam 🏴☠️#OnceAlways #TheSpiritNeverDies #TseNtsho
🖤☠❤⭐ pic.twitter.com/0nZ66wa7O8
Good Morning everyone including those who printed Championship t-shirts before 11 May. Sithi don't celebrate yet ide lendlela.#iamCityFC 💙 pic.twitter.com/WjP2Q5BqEQ— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 5, 2019
Caption this? 🤣 https://t.co/RyTELhLei0— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 4, 2019
POST MATCH PRESSER@michocoach "Disappointing result but we will fight to get to 57 points when we face Polokwane City and see if that will mathematically be enough". @CapeTownCityFC 2-2 @orlandopirates— Thandi Merafe (@thandi_399) May 4, 2019
🖤☠❤⭐#TseNtsho pic.twitter.com/dQ8q5NFE0Q