EXTRA TIME: Cape Town City keeper Leeuwenburgh announces engagement
Cape Town City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh made the romantic move of proposing to the woman of his life, Romy Burger on Signal Hill in the Mother City of South Africa.
The PSL football club posted the images on their official Twitter account on Monday. Leeuwenburgh also shared the moment on his private Twitter.
Nevertheless, Leeuwenburgh received many messages of congratulations from star players and fans, including the likes of unsettled Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie.
South African football fans have made some smart responses on Twitter, reminding the "lucky" lady she is in safe hands since her future husband is a goalkeeper.
The 25-year-old Dutch player has previously represented Ajax Amsterdam's various junior teams before moving to Cape Town to participate in the PSL.
Massive congratulations to City’s goalkeeper @pleeuwenburgh on his engagement! What a place to do it! 😍💍#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/sUT2c0j6AK— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 2, 2019
SAY HI TO MRS LEEUWENBURGH TO BE 💍👫 pic.twitter.com/YbmemW4e6G— Peter Leeuwenburgh (@pleeuwenburgh) September 2, 2019
