EXTRA TIME: Cape Town City keeper Leeuwenburgh announces engagement

South African football has congratulated the Dutch football player on social media during his big day

goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh made the romantic move of proposing to the woman of his life, Romy Burger on Signal Hill in the Mother City of .

The football club posted the images on their official Twitter account on Monday. Leeuwenburgh also shared the moment on his private Twitter.

Nevertheless, Leeuwenburgh received many messages of congratulations from star players and fans, including the likes of unsettled striker Jeremy Brockie.

South African football fans have made some smart responses on Twitter, reminding the "lucky" lady she is in safe hands since her future husband is a goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old Dutch player has previously represented Amsterdam's various junior teams before moving to Cape Town to participate in the PSL.

Massive congratulations to City’s goalkeeper @pleeuwenburgh on his engagement! What a place to do it! 😍💍#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/sUT2c0j6AK — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 2, 2019

SAY HI TO MRS LEEUWENBURGH TO BE 💍👫 pic.twitter.com/YbmemW4e6G — Peter Leeuwenburgh (@pleeuwenburgh) September 2, 2019

The safehands — Luvuyo fire Matewu (@Matewufire) September 2, 2019

Congrats big man 👊👊 — Jeremy Brockie (@JRBrockie) September 2, 2019

Yes Peter, she's a keeper. Congratulations 🎊 — Toolz Draxler 🇿🇦 (@ToolzTD) September 2, 2019

she is beautiful😘 — MMOKENG TLOU (@Mmokengbtlou) September 2, 2019

Locatie pic.twitter.com/i2zkhW8xpH — T H Y Z | (@thyzvideography) September 2, 2019

She is in safe hands...congratulations bro — derrick Mkhatshwa (@DerrickMkha) September 2, 2019

Hi Do they know this man? pic.twitter.com/DoZathCWW5 — Lebza (@Lebogang_Bucs) September 2, 2019