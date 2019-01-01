EXTRA TIME: Brockie, Khune and South African football react after PSL transfer deadline day
The PSL's transfer window has officially closed, and we take a look at how the nation enjoyed the late drama as South African clubs rushed to make last-minute deals.
For some fans and their clubs, there wasn't much drama so they posted a few jokes about the event.
For other supporters, they needed to see which big name players will get their dream move, remain at their clubs or move to a smaller team to get game time.
We take a look at how the South African football fraternity, including the media, clubs, players and fans reacted to the transfer business, or lack thereof.
There is also an interesting video from Front Runner, where they interview PSL spokesman Lux September, who explains how transfers function in South Africa.
Jeremy Brockie is set to leave Sundowns on a season-long loan deal... His next destination is still being finalized.— Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) September 2, 2019
So excited to be able to see this guy back doing what he loves! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/iNtOLCcnt5— Jessica Brockie (@jessicabrockie) September 3, 2019
Loading... @GeorgeLebese ... success will never taste so sweet
Jeremy Brockie last night joined Maritzburg United on a season long loan, while Mamelodi Sundowns can confirm that George Lebese has been released.— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 3, 2019
ERROR: Just got confirmation that news that Downs didn’t register Ngoma, Mohomi and Meza was an error on the club website. They have been registered to play!— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) September 3, 2019
Your comments are insulting... https://t.co/NxUPh3ktL3— Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) September 3, 2019
All the Best Brother 🙌🏼🙏🏼 @GeorgeLebese pic.twitter.com/DESmtDrMVz— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) September 3, 2019
@JRBrockie
Breaking:— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) September 2, 2019
Had it confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns have rejected a #PSLDeadlineDay loan offer for Aubrey Ngoma from Cape Town City.
#PSLDeadlineTransfer #Facts:— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 3, 2019
- As of last night, 1089 registrations were recorded in this Transfer window (July/02 September 2019)
#PSL transfer window closed last night— Mhlengi Ngcobo (@Mhlengi9) September 3, 2019
Deals that failed to happen
- Karma Billiat return to Mamelodi Sundowns
- Thulani Hlatshwayo to Orlando Pirates
A lot was expected to happen here by these two were held by their respected teams
I love good competition
Mamelodi Sundowns have decided against registering midfield trio of Lucky Mohomi, Aubrey Ngoma, and Jose Ali Meza for the 2019/20 PSL season.— Nathi Mlotshwa. (@nathimlotshwa) September 3, 2019
Ngoma had reportedly attracted interest from Cape Town City, but Sundowns rejected their bid on transfer deadline day
THE PSL TRANSFER WINDOW IS NOW CLOSED!!!!#PSLDeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/iMMZ0tzusW— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) September 2, 2019
A chat with @Lux_September discussing how the transfer process works and other matters.@OfficialPSL #PSLDeadlineTransfer #FrunFootball #PSL https://t.co/Q1zjjgfkWW— Front Runner (@FrunSports) September 2, 2019
Just less than two hours before PSL transfer window shuts— Mhlengi Ngcobo (@Mhlengi9) September 2, 2019
Just less than two hours before PSL transfer window shuts

We are here to witness those late transfers @Velile_Mnyandu @T_Mailwane @zakhele_xaba
