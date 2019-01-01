EXTRA TIME: Brockie, Khune and South African football react after PSL transfer deadline day

Many Premier Soccer League followers woke up late on Tuesday after staying glued to the breaking transfer news until midnight

The 's transfer window has officially closed, and we take a look at how the nation enjoyed the late drama as South African clubs rushed to make last-minute deals.

For some fans and their clubs, there wasn't much drama so they posted a few jokes about the event.

For other supporters, they needed to see which big name players will get their dream move, remain at their clubs or move to a smaller team to get game time.

We take a look at how the South African football fraternity, including the media, clubs, players and fans reacted to the transfer business, or lack thereof.

There is also an interesting video from Front Runner, where they interview PSL spokesman Lux September, who explains how transfers function in .

Jeremy Brockie is set to leave Sundowns on a season-long loan deal... His next destination is still being finalized. — Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) September 2, 2019

So excited to be able to see this guy back doing what he loves! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/iNtOLCcnt5 — Jessica Brockie (@jessicabrockie) September 3, 2019

Loading... @GeorgeLebese ... success will never taste so sweet pic.twitter.com/JGfd50qDvt — Matthew Rusike (@Mattyrusike) September 3, 2019

Jeremy Brockie last night joined on a season long loan, while can confirm that George Lebese has been released.



Full Story: https://t.co/oOEN9RvLro pic.twitter.com/9d2e5mwmgs — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 3, 2019

ERROR: Just got confirmation that news that Downs didn’t register Ngoma, Mohomi and Meza was an error on the club website. They have been registered to play! — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) September 3, 2019

Your comments are insulting... https://t.co/NxUPh3ktL3 — Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) September 3, 2019

Breaking:



Had it confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns have rejected a #PSLDeadlineDay loan offer for Aubrey Ngoma from . https://t.co/uaEmSshFF1 pic.twitter.com/xuGOULhFRW — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) September 2, 2019

#PSLDeadlineTransfer #Facts:



- As of last night, 1089 registrations were recorded in this Transfer window (July/02 September 2019) pic.twitter.com/zDJ9yjHeNy — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 3, 2019

#PSL transfer window closed last night



Deals that failed to happen



- Karma Billiat return to Mamelodi Sundowns



- Thulani Hlatshwayo to



A lot was expected to happen here by these two were held by their respected teams



I love good competition — Mhlengi Ngcobo (@Mhlengi9) September 3, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns have decided against registering midfield trio of Lucky Mohomi, Aubrey Ngoma, and Jose Ali Meza for the 2019/20 PSL season.

Ngoma had reportedly attracted interest from Cape Town City, but Sundowns rejected their bid on transfer deadline day pic.twitter.com/dsctDFFMYT — Nathi Mlotshwa. (@nathimlotshwa) September 3, 2019

FIFA break, PSL Transfer window will close in a few and I suggest we debate about beautiful women, date nights or the Trace Fest. — Oratile (@ora_tiwee) September 2, 2019

Cheers 🍻 cause we done with transfer window and won’t be selling or signing anyone😁😁 #PSL — Siyabulela Loyilane (@siyaloyilane) September 2, 2019

Just less than two hours before PSL transfer window shuts



We are here to witness those late transfers @Velile_Mnyandu @T_Mailwane @zakhele_xaba pic.twitter.com/OnCnwOO7RQ — Mhlengi Ngcobo (@Mhlengi9) September 2, 2019

The PSL transfer window is officially closed

If you know you know @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/eKuu9Zszyc — Meshack Moloto (@meshymoloto) August 31, 2019