Transfers

EXTRA TIME: Brockie, Khune and South African football react after PSL transfer deadline day

Backpagepix
Many Premier Soccer League followers woke up late on Tuesday after staying glued to the breaking transfer news until midnight

The PSL's transfer window has officially closed, and we take a look at how the nation enjoyed the late drama as South African clubs rushed to make last-minute deals.

For some fans and their clubs, there wasn't much drama so they posted a few jokes about the event.

For other supporters, they needed to see which big name players will get their dream move, remain at their clubs or move to a smaller team to get game time.

    We take a look at how the South African football fraternity, including the media, clubs, players and fans reacted to the transfer business, or lack thereof.

    There is also an interesting video from Front Runner, where they interview PSL spokesman Lux September, who explains how transfers function in South Africa.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

