Live Scores
Bidvest Wits v Kaizer Chiefs

EXTRA TIME: Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs fans react to Robyn Johannes red card

Comments()
Young Bafana
Amakhosi beat the PSL title hopefuls 2-0 at the Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night

Kaizer Chiefs did their fierce rivals Orlando Pirates a big favour by beating Bidvest Wits.

The Students were particularly upset when their player Robyn Johannes received a red card.

Wits administration on social media and fans were pointing out that referee Victor Gomes has a record for sending off Johannes.

Editors' Picks

Many fans pointed out that it should be a red regardless of who's dishing out the cards. What do you think?

The drama unfolded in the closing stages of the game as Johannes was sent off by referee Gomes deep into stoppage time to see Wits finish with 10 men. 

So, the sending off didn't effect the result but it compounded the Wits followers frustration on the night.

Wits' management surrounded Gomes after the final whistle, but there was nothing they could do as Chiefs players left the pitch quietly pocketing all three points. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Next article:
Solskjaer told to spend £100m on Koulibaly by fellow Man Utd Treble winner
Next article:
EXTRA TIME: Mdluli 'Steve Komphela' on PSL hiring and firing
Next article:
Levante vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Diaz fulfills childhood dream with 'unforgettable' Real Madrid debut
Next article:
Gimenez hopes 'partner' Godin stays on with Atletico Madrid amid Inter links
Close