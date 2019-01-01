EXTRA TIME: Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs fans react to Robyn Johannes red card

Amakhosi beat the PSL title hopefuls 2-0 at the Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night

Kaizer Chiefs did their fierce rivals Orlando Pirates a big favour by beating Bidvest Wits.

The Students were particularly upset when their player Robyn Johannes received a red card.

Wits administration on social media and fans were pointing out that referee Victor Gomes has a record for sending off Johannes.

Many fans pointed out that it should be a red regardless of who's dishing out the cards. What do you think?

The drama unfolded in the closing stages of the game as Johannes was sent off by referee Gomes deep into stoppage time to see Wits finish with 10 men.

So, the sending off didn't effect the result but it compounded the Wits followers frustration on the night.

Wits' management surrounded Gomes after the final whistle, but there was nothing they could do as Chiefs players left the pitch quietly pocketing all three points.

Robyn Johannes gets his second red card (from Victor Gomes) of the season and is therefore suspended for three matches.



He misses Wits’ #AbsaPrem games against Polokwane City and Maritzburg United, as well as the #NedbankCup Last 32 clash against Boyne Tigers. — Chad Klate (@CKlatey) January 9, 2019

He’s just done us in for the next few matches! That’s what the questions were based on. Robyn Johannes last 3 red cards, all from Gomes...what does that say? VICtimise!?! — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) January 10, 2019

Just before the match ended. Robyn Johannes fouled a player. Got a yellow card he then swears at Victor Gomes and gets a straight red then all wits players start mobing him and he gave Monare a yellow #absaprem — Unapologetically blunt (@Isaac_Moselane) January 9, 2019

Robyn Johannes is a solid defender and the most underrated player in the PSL. Consistent players like him really should have more caps for Bafana Bafana.#AbsaPrem #SSDiski — Themba Mbuyisa (@Malabulabu945) January 9, 2019

Robyn Johannes red carded

Please red card Monare now — akhona mata (@akhonamata) January 9, 2019

Bit of a sour end to this game Robyn Johannes given a straight red for what seemingly swearing at ref Victor Gomes. — Philasande Sixaba (@psixaba) January 9, 2019

Gavin Hunt is challenging for the title with washed players like Robyn Johannes. Impressive feat in itself 👏🏽 — Gift Mashilo (@gift_Spyda) January 9, 2019

#SSDiski you get a Yellow, You get a Yellow, eeeevribodi gets a yellow🤣🤣🤣@nealcol #BidvestWits #Chiefs #Absaprem #RobynJohannes knew he talked trash hence he initially walked until his mates reacted but he knew☝🏾 @ThatoMoeng — Tino 👆Malinga (@TinoMalinga) January 9, 2019