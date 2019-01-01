EXTRA TIME: Banyana visit Cape Town, Kaizer Chiefs in Zambia and San Franciscans visit Naturena

This weekend we take a look at how football takes students and players around Southern Africa and the world

Banyana Banyana are preparing for two international friendlies, against Sweden and the Netherlands.

Their camp is in Cape Town, so you can see the players also enjoy some sightseeing in the beautiful Mother City of South Africa.

There's also a video of the South African ladies squad training for these games, which in itself is preparation in the long run for the World Cup during the summer in France.

Finally, we focus on Kaizer Chiefs who are visiting Zesco in Zambia. While they're enjoying themselves in a rare trip around Africa, there's sports management students visiting Kaizer Chiefs home in Naturena.

Touchdown Cape Town! @Banyana_Banyana training session currently taking place as they prepare for their games against Sweden and Netherlands next week!💃 #Limitless @SasolSA @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/ssmo10jdV6 — Official SasolLeague (@SasolLeague) January 11, 2019

Special thanks to the University of San Francisco Sport Management students @USFSportMgt for the visit. We hope that we inspired you. We wish you all the best in your studies and careers.#USFSportAfrica #HailTheChief pic.twitter.com/RMnNyxaC52 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 12, 2019

