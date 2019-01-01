Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: Banyana visit Cape Town, Kaizer Chiefs in Zambia and San Franciscans visit Naturena

This weekend we take a look at how football takes students and players around Southern Africa and the world

Banyana Banyana are preparing for two international friendlies, against Sweden and the Netherlands.

Their camp is in Cape Town, so you can see the players also enjoy some sightseeing in the beautiful Mother City of South Africa.

There's also a video of the South African ladies squad training for these games, which in itself is preparation in the long run for the World Cup during the summer in France.

Finally, we focus on Kaizer Chiefs who are visiting Zesco in Zambia. While they're enjoying themselves in a rare trip around Africa, there's sports management students visiting Kaizer Chiefs home in Naturena.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

