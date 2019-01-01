EXTRA TIME: Banyana Banyana fans upset with VAR after losing to Spain in World Cup

The South African women's football team played their first ever World Cup game, which was held at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France

Despite a positive start, Banyana Banyana lost 3-1 to in their opening 2019 Women's World Cup game on Saturday.

South African fans were amazed by star player Thembi Kgatlana's goal and one can read their reaction to that stunner below too.

Kgatlana's curler placed Banyana ahead on 25 minutes, but Spain's Hermoso twice scored two penalties to move the European's ahead.

Those incidents proved controversial for Banyana fans who took to Twitter to express their outrage with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

To make matters worse Nothando Vilakazi received a red card for a high boot. Then Lucia Garcia made it 3-1 to Spain late on.

Banyana also have to play and in the group stage where they will need at least four points (and much more goals to improve on their goal difference) to progress to the knockout stage.

Here's how the supporters reacted to 's defeat on Twitter.

You analytics is just so accurate...they where so scared and wasted a lot of time with the ball...that’s why the Spanish e came with so much strength in the Secodn half cuz they saw it...they knew that @Banyana_Banyana was scared !!🙆🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️while they had a very good attack — pedro Luis (@pedroLu81329217) June 8, 2019

@FIFAcom you're a cheat, how come Spanish speaking referee officiating for Spain 🇪🇸 Vs South Africa.... Shame on you 💔 — CERTified Legendx (@Ralphsanjani) June 8, 2019

Desired results may be eluding us but @descaptain has brought back great attaking football @Banyana_Banyana last seen from #CliveBarker @BafanaBafana. Dont beat youself. We just need to cut those crosses. That redcard must not be condoned. It's indiscipline. — Sifiso Cele (@SifisoCele1) June 8, 2019

The scoreline didn't reflect the game at all. I really feel for South Africa. — Sophie🌹🇪🇺 (@streexdesigns) June 8, 2019

#Gud 1st half Sa Banyana & the goall sure but 2nd half 2 big penalties gave away 3rd espanol goal all fair so gud vic Spain 💛💚💡🇪🇸🇿🇦🏆👆💙❤🌠🌎⚽️🍬 — Daniel Lincoln (@danieltheman24) June 8, 2019

Those 2 VAR penalties were complete 🚮. Europe couldn't handle Spain trailing behind SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦 so they bulldozed with VAR pic.twitter.com/TUZIGKROWd — Mellita Gurupersad (@ultra_mel22) June 8, 2019

FT: Spain 🇪🇸 3-1 🇿🇦 South Africa.



Thembi Kgatlana scored Banyana Banyana’s first ever Women’s World Cup goal. Historic. Beautiful goal! 💛



A great display by the girls but they were hard done by some really tough calls and then VAR happened. Eish. Two more games. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/pIKlBAbxOb — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) June 8, 2019

I am proud that in the history of Banyana Banyana, Thembi Kgatlana scored their first ever world cup goal and it was FIRE. What a baller. #ESPRSA — Nikita T. (@kryptobanana) June 8, 2019

@Banyana_Banyana played well they have to learn from the defeat from a tactical point but that was not a result the deserved. Kgatlana is a star by the way — Jarryd Davids (@jd0811) June 8, 2019

They started brightly but two penalties and a red card ultimately proved costly for Banyana Banyana as they fell to defeat against Spain.



Full-time

Spain 3-1 South Africa

⚽ Kgatlana

⚽ ⚽ Jenni (pen)

⚽ Garcia#FIFAWWC #ESPRSA pic.twitter.com/hgP7NDs1QK — Futball Pundit (@Futball_Pundit) June 8, 2019

This exactly proves my point...kgatlana is overworked and now banyana-banyana are hopeless but nonetheless they were not bad...hardluck and better luck next game!!! #All_me #OneTime — IG:RealGiftOneTime (@RealGiftOneTime) June 8, 2019

SA just had a glorious chance to increase their lead after Ode Fulutudilu laid a pass for Kgatlana but the keeper saved — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) June 8, 2019

Thembi Kgatlana is Banyana Banyana's Percy Tau!!!.. 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿💪🏿💪🏿 — Dlamini 🇸🇿 (@stellz_paRi) June 8, 2019