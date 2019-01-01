EXTRA TIME: Banyana amazed by fan support against Netherlands in Cape Town

The South African ladies national team lost 1-2 to the Netherlands in the inaugural Winnie Mandela International Challenge on Saturday, 19 January

Despite the result, Banyana Banyana were happy with the occasion, marked as excellent preparation for the World Cup during the summer in France.

The most positive point from the game was the massive turnout of fans at the Cape Town stadium. Some fans have remarked that even Bafana Bafana struggles to get these type of numbers for their matches.

You can read Banyana legend Amanda Dlamini's amazement and other fan comments from Twitter here.

So apparently 27,000 tickets have been snatched up for the Banyana Banyana vs Netherlands match at the Cape Town Stadium today. 😳😳😳

Oh Lord, I never thought I would see this day..!🤗🤗

So proud of the ladies, Sasol and the people of Cape Town.#ComeShowYourLove — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) January 19, 2019

Next time we want more pic.twitter.com/nXcCK6R0fE — Khangelani KG-UNJALO Magqabini (@Kgzunjalo) January 19, 2019

Next time they should bring it to Durban. They will see the magic. We as a Nation are so proud of our ladies — Ayanda Ntungwa (@ntungwa_ayanda) January 19, 2019

Not even Bafana can reach such numbers things have changed, well done girls — King Zwele (@Five5enses) January 19, 2019

How I wish I was at cape town now pic.twitter.com/rxpOyZcjAF — Mdise mabitsela (@Mdise2) January 19, 2019