EXTRA TIME: Banyana amazed by fan support against Netherlands in Cape Town

The South African ladies national team lost 1-2 to the Netherlands in the inaugural Winnie Mandela International Challenge on Saturday, 19 January

Despite the result, Banyana Banyana were happy with the occasion, marked as excellent preparation for the World Cup during the summer in France.

The most positive point from the game was the massive turnout of fans at the Cape Town stadium. Some fans have remarked that even Bafana Bafana struggles to get these type of numbers for their matches.

You can read Banyana legend Amanda Dlamini's amazement and other fan comments from Twitter here.

