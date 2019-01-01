EXTRA TIME: Bafana Bafana keeper Darren Keet jokes he could quit football to play drums

The South African national team fans don't need to worry yet. There won't be another local goalkeeper missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)

With Itumeleng Khune already unfit to participate for Bafana Bafana at the 2019 Afcon in , the timing of goalkeeper Darren Keet's jokes may be concerning.

5FM radio presenter and DJ Stephanie Be asked her Twitter followers who fancies leaving their job and joining her emo band.

The man expected to fill in for Khune, stopper Keet was quick to express his readiness. Then Be confirmed he's got the job for her band.

We can only guess that he's ready to keep his day job in professional football while "playing drums" for the band at night.

Keet's last Tweet suggests he's trying to make fun out of all us with his jokes. A sense of humour will be needed for Bafana Bafana in their group of death against , and Namibia at the Afcon later this month.