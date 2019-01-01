EXTRA TIME: Bafana Bafana fans want Khune back in the squad

South Africa will face Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on Sunday, October 13

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki announced his squad of 23 players on Wednesday.

We take a look at how South Africans reacted to the selections. Many fans believe Itumeleng Khune should have returned.

The star returned to action in club football this week, and many feel by the time the Mali game comes around he would be in perfect shape.

Ntseki has pointed out his squad is based on form, so we take a look at the supporter's views on Twitter.

Coetzee and Maboe have been overlooked in Bafana's latest squad to face Mali, but Mosa Lebusa has cracked the nod!



Full squad here: https://t.co/r8b9KEbQjG pic.twitter.com/IQ6kBEmAyG — Goal (@GoalcomSA) September 25, 2019

Bafana Bafana squad to play Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge match on 13 October 2019 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Kick Off 15h00 pic.twitter.com/Ruj0s84jeE — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 25, 2019

Bafana defence changing pic.twitter.com/CMLUPP5jn3 — Stanley Tshabalala (@Schooler1__) September 26, 2019

Bafana Bafana will be playing against Mali in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday 13 October with kickoff at 3:00 pm. Tickets will be R40.00 pic.twitter.com/yAbT7zi2pL — Port Elizabeth (@MyPE) September 25, 2019

Bafana Bafana squad announced to face Mali is nearly the same as the last squad



I feel this was the best opportunity to finally bleed in youth, and experiment



Will support the team regardless#Bafana #BafanaBafana #InBafanaWeTrust #NelsonMandelaChallenge #SSFootball #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/3rJ1X6Uxoi — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) September 25, 2019

Itumeleng Khune will easily get back into that Bafana Bafana squad. — Kgomotso Motso Aphane (@MotsoAphi) September 25, 2019

Itumeleng Khune should not be Bafana's number 1 keeper. — Xoli (@_Xolisile_) September 25, 2019

But a fit Khune has always been an obvious choice for Bafana. No surprises — Thokozani Thamani Skhosana 🇿🇦 (@ThamaniSkhosana) September 25, 2019

So Itu Khune will miss this one too? I would have selected him



BAFANA TO FACE MALI IN MANDELA CHALLENGE https://t.co/wnJ1JCfCPN via @DailySunSA — Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) September 25, 2019

In a wrap of your sport at 17:30, @BafanaBafana coach Molefi Ntseki explains that Itumeleng Khune was not selected for the Nelson Mandela Challenge against Mali next month, as the squad is made up of inform players. — PowerSport (@Power987Sport) September 25, 2019

I don't like this Ntseki guy, didn't he see Khune's back?



He must be blind. https://t.co/OWnWoDkS1m — Gabriel Mantanga (@GMantanga) September 25, 2019

I just hope Molefi Ntseki will be bold enough to phase out the current Bafana players Khune included. We need to see the likes of Frosler, Luther Singh, Phiri, Tau, Mothiba, .......



We have enough talent rather than relying on 28 year olds who don't even have 10 caps — God's blesséé (@RealMlambo) August 31, 2019

Khune returns: The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper brings so much more! https://t.co/SajZfslZhF pic.twitter.com/V3Ty59oGk7 — Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) September 24, 2019

Itumeleng Khune the only keeper in South Africa, the rest are retarded — Eustace Bagge (@Its_kagiso) September 21, 2019

What did South Africa ever do to @EASPORTSFIFA @EASPORTS ? How can Karius be better than Khune?

What did Africa ever do @FIFAcom ? 5 world cup spots with 56 federations? pic.twitter.com/Mc8BdonBco — #YamaMbuthuma (@aphiwe_pluz) September 14, 2019

Nah,it won't work,Ntseki is Stuart Baxter's shadow.. he's a SAFA puppet,he select who they tell him to select because it's not about a country,it's about private people and their small egoes, bafana is not a national team,it's a private gentlemen's club https://t.co/NuzRkcmWve — Hittmann (@GMogatusi) September 26, 2019

Even at Bafana Bafana people wanted Benni to be the coach, instead of a guy who had earned his stripes in Molefi Ntseki. — Rhulani is an elite coach - Ramz (@FootballTshepo) September 26, 2019