EXTRA TIME: Bafana Bafana fans want Khune back in the squad

South Africa will face Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on Sunday, October 13

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki announced his squad of 23 players on Wednesday.

We take a look at how South Africans reacted to the selections. Many fans believe Itumeleng Khune should have returned.

The Kaizer Chiefs star returned to action in club football this week, and many feel by the time the Mali game comes around he would be in perfect shape.

Ntseki has pointed out his squad is based on form, so we take a look at the supporter's views on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

