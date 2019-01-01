EXTRA TIME: Arendse asks Wright to change Bafana Bafana's defeat to England to a draw

The South African legend hasn't forgotten the unfair manner in which he lost an international friendly match over two decades ago

When Bafana Bafana were the African champions, they narrowly lost 2-1 to at Old Trafford in 1997.

The result was controversial due to Ian Wright's winning goal coming off the former striker's hand.

That goal came 16 minutes from time and failed to score an equalizer.

England’s Robert Lee had scored the opening goal in the 21st minute. Then in the 43rd minute Bafana legend and the late John “Shoes” Moshoeu created some magic for Phil Masinga to head the ball in for an equalizer.

So many years have passed by, and now goalkeeper Andre Arendse, who participated in the match, is asking Wright for the final score to change to 1-1.

Arendse is a keen follower of Wright's punditry and just had to make this tongue-in-cheek comment since the Englishman was recently in South Africa.