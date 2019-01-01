EXTRA TIME: Arendse asks Wright to change Bafana Bafana's defeat to England to a draw
When Bafana Bafana were the African champions, they narrowly lost 2-1 to England at Old Trafford in 1997.
The result was controversial due to Ian Wright's winning goal coming off the former Arsenal striker's hand.
That goal came 16 minutes from time and South Africa failed to score an equalizer.
England’s Robert Lee had scored the opening goal in the 21st minute. Then in the 43rd minute Bafana legend and the late John “Shoes” Moshoeu created some magic for Phil Masinga to head the ball in for an equalizer.
So many years have passed by, and now goalkeeper Andre Arendse, who participated in the match, is asking Wright for the final score to change to 1-1.
Arendse is a keen follower of Wright's punditry and just had to make this tongue-in-cheek comment since the Englishman was recently in South Africa.
Apology accepted @IanWright0. Permission to take this off my goals against column. Final score 1-1 then... 😜 Love your work Sir. #Legend pic.twitter.com/suWQxF9uy5— Andre Arendse (@TheAndreArendse) May 30, 2019