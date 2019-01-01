EXTRA TIME: Arendse asks Wright to change Bafana Bafana's defeat to a draw against England

The South African legend hasn't forgotten the unfair manner in which he lost an international friendly match over two decades ago

When Bafana Bafana were the African champions they narrowly lost 2-1 to at Old Trafford in 1997.

The result was controversial due to Ian Wright's winning goal coming off the former striker's hand.

That goal came 16 minutes from the end and failed to score an equaliser.

England’s Robert Lee scored the opening goal in the 21st minute. Then in the 43rd minute Bafana legend John “Shoes” Moshoeu created some magic for Phil Masinga to head the ball in for an equaliser.

So many years have passed by, and now goalkeeper Andre Arendse, who participated in the match, is asking Wright for the final score to change to 1-1.

Arendse is a keen follower of Wright's punditry and just had to make this tongue in cheek comment since the Englishman was promoting the Carling Cup in South Africa recently.