EXTRA TIME: AmaZulu looks forward to KZN Derby against Golden Arrows

The KwaZulu-Natal Derby takes place at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday afternoon

AmaZulu hosts Golden Arrows in the PSL at 3:30pm.

Usuthu has been much more prolific compared to Golden Arrows for this derby on Twitter.

We include all the posts posted by Arrows and AmaZulu, as they are both very excited for the big game.

Marc Van HeerdenUsuthu family



A message from Marc as we shift focus to the #DbnDerbyWeekend. pic.twitter.com/1hOiGWhIZo — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) December 16, 2018

Festive Cheer



Usuthu at the Durban Children’s Home in Glenwood. Wonderful to interact with the kids and to see their beautiful smiles. pic.twitter.com/utyzAzTHmR — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) December 18, 2018

Friends will become enemies, families will be separated and pride is at stake. KZN will be divided into two as the #KZNDerby looms large with @AmaZuluFootball hosting RIVALS @goldenarrowsfc1 at the King Zwelithini stadium.



Which side will rule KZN this weekend? pic.twitter.com/3dhLDIn88q — Vsport (@Vsport5) December 19, 2018

Bhele and Mabhuti show



When the veterans lead you towards #DBNDerbyWeekend



Have you got your tickets yet ? pic.twitter.com/fsgL6xpv37 — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) December 17, 2018

It’s going down!! All roads lead to King Zwelithini stadium! Let’s finish 2018 off with a BANG! Everything on the line!3 points.Bragging rights! #DBNDerby

Abafana bes’thende vs Usuthu

King Zwelithini stadium

Saturday 22 Dec

15:30#WozaNazo #DurbanHasMore #BuildingTheBrand pic.twitter.com/OTeTLAm8cD — Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) December 19, 2018

Nhlanhla Vilakazi



“We understand the importance of this game. For us the important thing is for us to keep the unity and fight until the end on Saturday.”#DBNDerbyWeekend — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) December 19, 2018

Coach Cavin Johnson



“I think our biggest advantage for this #DBNDerbyWeekend is that we are playing at home. It’s going to be a good game, derbies are about fighting for your club.” — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) December 19, 2018

Coach Cavin Johnson on Emi Tade



“When a guy scores 50 goals in a league it means he knows his way to goal. He has adapted well and we are very proud of him.” #Usuthu_Unite pic.twitter.com/hRvzJ8riMk — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) December 19, 2018

Coach Cavin Johnson



For me it is not about winning the award, it is about thanking the players and the technical team for their work. Behind the scenes there are a lot of people who do great work. #Usuthu_Unite pic.twitter.com/281JLNAPNU Article continues below December 19, 2018