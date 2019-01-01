EXTRA TIME: Amanda Dlamini believes Real Madrid were outclassed

The Banyana Banyana legend asks South African football followers what's wrong with the reigning European Champions

With Real Madrid's fame in South Africa, they have a massive following around the country and continent.

Retired soccer star Amanda Dlamini also has a following of her own, and after posing the question about Real Madrid's form, you can read the responses on Twitter below.

Dlamini believes Real Madrid were outclassed in their 2-0 defeat against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Fans have responded with a number of reasons for their poor form.

Is anyone watching the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad..?😰😱



What’s happening to Real Madrid . A man down I get that but totally outclassed and out played. They are giving the ball away and almost as if run into a wall every time.#BringBackZidane — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) January 6, 2019

Ayisafani yaz..😢🤭 — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) January 6, 2019

Maybe. — Dr. Ethan Muzzy (@econe2014) January 7, 2019

It's not surprising for the past three seasons#Real Madrid FC has been struggling in the league even with #Zidane around. — Sebata sa matedile (@sherrif295) January 6, 2019

It’s Bad hey....never thought we could loose a Game of this Magnitude😢 — Josë (@MotswJ) January 6, 2019

They need to sign top quality to replaced CR7 Hazard, Neymer and Griezman and the Team will get back to were it belongs......my opinion regarding way forward..As its average now...Quality Twam like Real needs quality....fr Champions League and to challenge Barca..fr now no — Freddy-Gozzen Mphahlele (@Mogontlatlagma1) January 6, 2019

I don't know when will that day come...when i see all my 3 teams performing n making my weekend week inn n out. There is always 1 or 2 that lacks behind when the other/'s try...aeh nxa!!! pic.twitter.com/dadKOYUH15