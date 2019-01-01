Live Scores
WTF

EXTRA TIME: Amanda Dlamini believes Real Madrid were outclassed

Comments()
Getty Images
The Banyana Banyana legend asks South African football followers what's wrong with the reigning European Champions

With Real Madrid's fame in South Africa, they have a massive following around the country and continent.

Retired soccer star Amanda Dlamini also has a following of her own, and after posing the question about Real Madrid's form, you can read the responses on Twitter below.

Dlamini believes Real Madrid were outclassed in their 2-0 defeat against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Fans have responded with a number of reasons for their poor form.

Editors' Picks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Next article:
EXTRA TIME: George Lebese helps artist Paul Kulcha with soccer boots
Next article:
'Money is no issue' – Benfica president dreaming of Mourinho
Next article:
Arthur: When the best in the world, Messi, praises you, it gives you extra confidence
Next article:
Robben keeping options open amid Inter links
Next article:
'They must like me a little bit!' - Pulisic excited for Chelsea move, but focused on Dortmund
Close