EXTRA TIME: Amanda Dlamini and Marks Maponyane celebrate Manchester City's title glory

The Citizens lifted the English Premier League title after beating Liverpool by 1 point at the end of the title race on Sunday

We take a look at how the South African football fraternity reacted to Manchester City retaining their crown.

City collected 98 points in the season, compared to the Reds' 97 points. It was a phenomenal title race which was eventually clinched when Man City beat Brighton 4-1 away from home.

That meant that Liverpool's 2-0 win over Wolves wasn't effective as they remained in second position. Sadio Mane's two goals brought him level with Mohamed Salah, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did the same for Arsenal. This meant that the three African stars shared the Golden Boot in England. This achievement received a high sense of pride from Africa, including Caf.

Banyana Banyana legend Amanda Dlamini and South African men's football legend Marks Maponyane were overjoyed with City's title win. Dlamini even received congratulations and she thanked her fans for their support. So, many South African fans supported Dlamini supporting Manchester City.

James Keene favourited a video where Salah's daughter scored a 'goal' at Anfield, receiving a massive cheer in the final day celebrations. Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević liked a video animation demonstrating that Liverpool tripped up in the title race. Finally, Maponyane shared a joke about club's who haven't won the league in a long time, using communication technology to demonstrate how long it has been for the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and even Manchester United.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

