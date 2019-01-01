EXTRA TIME: Amanda Dlamini and Marks Maponyane celebrate Manchester City's title glory
We take a look at how the South African football fraternity reacted to Manchester City retaining their crown.
City collected 98 points in the season, compared to the Reds' 97 points. It was a phenomenal title race which was eventually clinched when Man City beat Brighton 4-1 away from home.
That meant that Liverpool's 2-0 win over Wolves wasn't effective as they remained in second position. Sadio Mane's two goals brought him level with Mohamed Salah, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did the same for Arsenal. This meant that the three African stars shared the Golden Boot in England. This achievement received a high sense of pride from Africa, including Caf.
Banyana Banyana legend Amanda Dlamini and South African men's football legend Marks Maponyane were overjoyed with City's title win. Dlamini even received congratulations and she thanked her fans for their support. So, many South African fans supported Dlamini supporting Manchester City.
James Keene favourited a video where Salah's daughter scored a 'goal' at Anfield, receiving a massive cheer in the final day celebrations. Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević liked a video animation demonstrating that Liverpool tripped up in the title race. Finally, Maponyane shared a joke about club's who haven't won the league in a long time, using communication technology to demonstrate how long it has been for the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and even Manchester United.
CHAMPIONS..!!! 2018/2019— Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) May 12, 2019
Thank you for the support Guys.! 🤗♥️ pic.twitter.com/vSvvvY4Xy8
Liverpool's lost just once this season, by a centimetre to Man City, @LFC's gained 97 points so I won't be complaining about any draws here or there. I just have to take out my hat and say Financial Fair Play to Manchester City. And, congrats to Everton & ManUtd for their draws!— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) May 12, 2019
this is the cutest shit I’ve seen all year pic.twitter.com/fJaLXNgZll— ChampagneJuJu (@JHabashy15) May 12, 2019
AFRICA Rules 🎖🎖🎖— CAF (@CAF_Online) May 12, 2019
Golden Boot 🏴 :
2️⃣2️⃣ ⚽️ Aubameyang 🇬🇦
2️⃣2️⃣ ⚽️ Salah 🇪🇬
2️⃣2️⃣ ⚽️ Mane 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/4FBpCp1D0F
Liverpool just can't join the club. pic.twitter.com/Ga2Q89SFPX— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 12, 2019
My City brothers!!!!! You did it!! 🏆— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 12, 2019
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙#ComeOnCity 🙌🏾 https://t.co/K3oLTmjLo1
So proud of my boys!!!!— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 12, 2019
Champions!!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/lHuP1YndqT
Congratulations Ma ❤⚽👑🏆 https://t.co/HC1IUEGZ1G— Simphiwe (@Simphiwe_Dludlu) May 12, 2019
As a Man United fan but mostly a fan of football I say congratulations to @ManCity but I also say congratulations to @LFC for a villiant attempt.They never gave up and did it with amazing https://t.co/a9ZnleH4Fm is about passion.Congrats to both sides.— Marc Van Heerden (@MarcVH08) May 12, 2019
Congratulations @Amanda_Dlamini9 @SimplyCarol8 . Feels good being back2back champs. pic.twitter.com/rT3VuOKr8r— SA Mzondi (@TheRealSinazo) May 12, 2019
Africa Rise 👏👏👑— Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) May 12, 2019
Joint Top Goal Scorers..👊🏻 https://t.co/zxUuMIQcKB pic.twitter.com/49Ex1KFJTq
Shame!!! pic.twitter.com/n1nSPDDxrI— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 12, 2019
Manchester City have dropped their standards which is UNACCEPTABLE to me, last season they finished the league with 100 points and this season they've amassed only 98 points - WHAT HAPPENED TO THE OTHER 2 POINTS🤨— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 12, 2019
This was the most cruel nine months I've ever seen in many years but finally Manchester City delivered 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 12, 2019
Congratulations, you are a super boss! You substitute Kompany just to rest his muscles before lifting the trophy. pic.twitter.com/VmzCqrcOwR— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 12, 2019
Liverpool’s 97 points would have won the title in 24 of the previous 26 PL seasons— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 12, 2019
This is the first time in PL history that 2 teams have got 90+ points in the same season.