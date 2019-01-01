EXTRA TIME: Amanda Dlamini and Marks Maponyane celebrate Manchester City's title glory

The Citizens lifted the English Premier League title after beating Liverpool by 1 point at the end of the title race on Sunday

We take a look at how the South African football fraternity reacted to retaining their crown.

City collected 98 points in the season, compared to the Reds' 97 points. It was a phenomenal title race which was eventually clinched when Man City beat 4-1 away from home.

That meant that 's 2-0 win over wasn't effective as they remained in second position. Sadio Mane's two goals brought him level with Mohamed Salah, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did the same for . This meant that the three African stars shared the Golden Boot in . This achievement received a high sense of pride from Africa, including Caf.

Banyana Banyana legend Amanda Dlamini and South African men's football legend Marks Maponyane were overjoyed with City's title win. Dlamini even received congratulations and she thanked her fans for their support. So, many South African fans supported Dlamini supporting Manchester City.

James Keene favourited a video where Salah's daughter scored a 'goal' at Anfield, receiving a massive cheer in the final day celebrations. coach Milutin Sredojević liked a video animation demonstrating that Liverpool tripped up in the title race. Finally, Maponyane shared a joke about club's who haven't won the league in a long time, using communication technology to demonstrate how long it has been for the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, and even .

CHAMPIONS..!!! 2018/2019

Thank you for the support Guys.! 🤗♥️ pic.twitter.com/vSvvvY4Xy8 — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) May 12, 2019

Liverpool's lost just once this season, by a centimetre to Man City, @LFC's gained 97 points so I won't be complaining about any draws here or there. I just have to take out my hat and say Financial Fair Play to Manchester City. And, congrats to & ManUtd for their draws! — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) May 12, 2019

this is the cutest shit I’ve seen all year pic.twitter.com/fJaLXNgZll — ChampagneJuJu (@JHabashy15) May 12, 2019

AFRICA Rules 🎖🎖🎖

Golden Boot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 :

2️⃣2️⃣ ⚽️ Aubameyang 🇬🇦

2️⃣2️⃣ ⚽️ Salah 🇪🇬

2️⃣2️⃣ ⚽️ Mane 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/4FBpCp1D0F — CAF (@CAF_Online) May 12, 2019

Liverpool just can't join the club. pic.twitter.com/Ga2Q89SFPX — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 12, 2019

So proud of my boys!!!!



Champions!!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/lHuP1YndqT — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 12, 2019

As a Man United fan but mostly a fan of football I say congratulations to @ManCity but I also say congratulations to @LFC for a villiant attempt.They never gave up and did it with amazing https://t.co/a9ZnleH4Fm is about passion.Congrats to both sides. — Marc Van Heerden (@MarcVH08) May 12, 2019

Africa Rise 👏👏👑

Joint Top Goal Scorers..👊🏻 https://t.co/zxUuMIQcKB pic.twitter.com/49Ex1KFJTq — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) May 12, 2019

Manchester City have dropped their standards which is UNACCEPTABLE to me, last season they finished the league with 100 points and this season they've amassed only 98 points - WHAT HAPPENED TO THE OTHER 2 POINTS🤨 — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 12, 2019

This was the most cruel nine months I've ever seen in many years but finally Manchester City delivered 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 12, 2019

Congratulations, you are a super boss! You substitute Kompany just to rest his muscles before lifting the trophy. pic.twitter.com/VmzCqrcOwR — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 12, 2019