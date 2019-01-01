Transfers
South Africa U20

EXTRA TIME: Amajita look forward to U20 Afcon opener against Niger

Safa Media
The South African U20 team will begin their Africa Cup campaign against hosts Niger in Group A at the Stade Seyni Kountché on 2 February at 5:30pm

Amajita are in a difficult group with Nigeria and Burundi making up the two other teams.

South Africa's second game is against Nigeria on 5 February, then they move to Maradi for their final group encounter against Burundi at the Stade de Maradi on 8 February.

Coach Thabo Senong spoke to Safa about his team's preparations.

“Our objective is to get ourselves out of this group, which will automatically earn us a place in the upcoming FIFA Under-20 World Cup,” Senong said.

“We face Niger in our first group match, and we had a very good look at them. They have a very experienced coach who took their Niger Under-17s to the FIFA World Cup a few years ago. He is now working with the Under-20 side who reached last year’s WAFU tournament final and had good friendlies as well.

“With that said, any of the eight nations competing in this year’s AFCON tournament do stand a chance of winning it.

“We have prepared well and we are ready for this upcoming battle,” concluded Senong.

Below you can enjoy a number photos from the Amajita camp as they look forward to the start of the tournament.

There's also a training video, some fan excitement and media anticipation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

