EXTRA TIME: Amajita look forward to U20 Afcon opener against Niger

The South African U20 team will begin their Africa Cup campaign against hosts Niger in Group A at the Stade Seyni Kountché on 2 February at 5:30pm

Amajita are in a difficult group with Nigeria and Burundi making up the two other teams.

South Africa's second game is against Nigeria on 5 February, then they move to Maradi for their final group encounter against Burundi at the Stade de Maradi on 8 February.

Coach Thabo Senong spoke to Safa about his team's preparations.

“Our objective is to get ourselves out of this group, which will automatically earn us a place in the upcoming FIFA Under-20 World Cup,” Senong said.

“We face Niger in our first group match, and we had a very good look at them. They have a very experienced coach who took their Niger Under-17s to the FIFA World Cup a few years ago. He is now working with the Under-20 side who reached last year’s WAFU tournament final and had good friendlies as well.

“With that said, any of the eight nations competing in this year’s AFCON tournament do stand a chance of winning it.

“We have prepared well and we are ready for this upcoming battle,” concluded Senong.

Below you can enjoy a number photos from the Amajita camp as they look forward to the start of the tournament.

There's also a training video, some fan excitement and media anticipation.

Today Amajita (SA U20) will take on Niger U20 in their opening game of the AFCON U20 Tournament, we would like to wish coach @ThaboSenong and his team all the best, Shapa Majita Shapa!!! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Ks7GtdP1TL — Baberwa FC (@Baberwa_FC) February 2, 2019

Amajita about to have their training session at tomorrow's match venue, the Seyni Kountché stadium, ahead of their #TOTALAFCONU20 Group A match against hosts Niger. Kick-off is at 17H30 (SA time).@CAF_Online @BurgerKingZA pic.twitter.com/vzJul2T3Vg — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) February 1, 2019

THE COUNTDOWN: The Feet.



Amajita take on hosts Niger in a day's time in their opening Group A match of the @CAF_Online Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations on 2 February 2019.⚽🇿🇦#TOTALAFCONU20 pic.twitter.com/nyPZElop2s — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) February 1, 2019

I decided to spoil amajita pic.twitter.com/3QQhLcb8iM — Umtungwa ka Khumalo (@RAI777GP) February 1, 2019

Amajita aiming to make a mark on the continent https://t.co/pQHHx9EHt2 pic.twitter.com/qNdcYM63Zi — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 29, 2019

SAFA Acting CEO sends well wishes to Amajita https://t.co/0bWeUAP3WO via @SAFA_net — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) February 1, 2019

AFCON-bound Amajita posing with SAFA Gauteng ABC Motsepe League side Dube Continental FC following their practice match at the Nike Football Training Centre this Afternoon. Amajita are in camp preparing for the upcoming @CAF_Online AFCON U-20 tournament set to take place in Niger pic.twitter.com/DKLIHL7wlN — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) January 23, 2019

National duty ✅



All the best to Bayanda Shangase and Sibusiso Mabiliso who are in the Amajita provisional squad for the under-20 Afcon.#Usuthu_Unite pic.twitter.com/vxg0fBCHoT — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) January 18, 2019

We listen to a clip from Amajita SA under 20 coach Thabo Senong.



Amajita will begin their AFCON Group A contention against hosts Niger on 2 February 2019.#Themeccaoffootballlovers #MassivXI with @TumiKgasoe pic.twitter.com/q4jV2g67YM — MassivMetro (@MassivMetro) February 1, 2019