'Extra-ordinary' Ngezana helps FCSB keep clean sheet in win over Univ. Craiova

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana put up a solid performance in his first start to help FCSB defeat Univ Craiova in Romania's Superliga.

Ngezana made debut on Monday

Was handed first start on Saturday

South African shone at home

WHAT HAPPENED: In the absence of the injured Vlad Chiriches, Ngezana partnered Joskim Dawa at the heart of defense.

FCSB took the lead after just 13 minutes when Darius Olaru connected to a good pass by Octavian Popescu.

The hosts then doubled the advantage in the 21st minute with Risto Radunovic taking advantage of an assist from Alexandru Baluta.

In the 45th minute, Popescu once again assisted Olaru who scored to make it 3-0 in favour of FCSB and as a result, got vital Superliga points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ngezana was one of the players who impressed as his commitment helped the team keep a clean sheet.

Club president Gigi Becali, who had initially criticised the former Chiefs star for failure to adapt quickly after his move from the Premier Soccer League, was really impressed, "Ngezana seemed extraordinary to me," he told Digi Sport.

WHAT NEXT: With his performance, Ngezana is slowly proving the doubters wrong. The defender is expected to be in the starting team again in the next club's assignment.