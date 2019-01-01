EXTRA: Jerome Damon thankful after being appointed Fifa referees development officer in Africa

The South African official has the experience of participating at the 2010 Fifa World Cup and has been rewarded to develop referees

Referee Jarome Damon has been appointed the Fifa referees development officer alongside Rwanda official Athanase Nkubito.

As a result he will no longer be part of the Department of Education system in Cape Town, , a job he's fulfilled for 17 years of his life.

Damon recently helped train African referees with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology for Caf.

VAR will be used at the 2019 (Afcon) tournament from the last 16 round.

Article continues below