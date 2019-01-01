EXTRA: Jerome Damon thankful after being appointed Fifa referees development officer in Africa
Shina Oludare
Referee Jarome Damon has been appointed the Fifa referees development officer alongside Rwanda official Athanase Nkubito.
As a result he will no longer be part of the Department of Education system in Cape Town, South Africa, a job he's fulfilled for 17 years of his life.
Damon recently helped train African referees with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology for Caf.
VAR will be used at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament from the last 16 round.
Thank you. I share this awesome responsibility with my brother from #Rwanda Athanase Nkubito #RDO https://t.co/jzpnS5NSfy— Jerome Damon (@jerome_k_damon) April 17, 2019