Writing for Sky, Germany's record international Lothar Matthäus raised concerns that Bayern Munich's attacking star could be more seriously injured than previously thought.

Officially, Musiala is out for Bayern with a torn muscle fibre he suffered while with the Germany national team at the end of September, immediately before Germany's Nations League match against the Netherlands. He hasn't played a single second since.

"It's been dragging on for some time with Jamal Musiala. In September in Amsterdam, the talk was of a torn muscle fibre. I suspect something else has happened in the meantime; a torn muscle fibre does not take six weeks to heal," Matthäus explained.

A straightforward torn muscle fibre rarely keeps a player out for so long. Those affected can normally begin putting light strain on the injured area again after two to four weeks, with a return to full competitive fitness generally coming after four to six weeks. This coming Thursday marks exactly six weeks since Musiala's injury.

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Recently, Bayern Munich's board member for sport, Max Eberl, stressed that the club wanted to ease the 23-year-old back carefully to avoid setbacks. He also pointed to the difficult circumstances in which Musiala began the current season and his injury history.

Musiala's medical record shows a certain susceptibility to injuries and lengthy absences. This season, he has already missed several weeks with an ankle injury and the lingering effects of the fibula fracture he suffered last year.

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When will Jamal Musiala play for Bayern Munich again?

After collapsing twice during friendly matches against RB Leipzig and 1. FC Heidenheim, Musiala made it public in August 2026 that he suffers from absence seizures. This form of epilepsy involves brief lapses, a fixed stare, momentarily "zoning out" or a change in awareness lasting from a few seconds to minutes, without the dramatic convulsions of classic epileptic seizures.

Musiala is now said to be back in training and doing exercises with the ball again. He is expected to make a full return during the upcoming international break, which would make him available to Bayern Munich for the match against 1. FC Köln on 20 November.

So far this season, Musiala has made four appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist.