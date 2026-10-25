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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-FRANKFURTAFP
Andreas Koenigl
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Explosive revelation! Borussia Dortmund apparently wanted to sell Barcelona’s new signing Karim Adeyemi to Real Madrid

Transfers
Bundesliga
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Borussia Dortmund
K. Adeyemi

Did Karim Adeyemi nearly end up at Real Madrid instead of FC Barcelona? Borussia Dortmund wanted to place him at Real Madrid, at any rate.

Karim Adeyemi joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund last summer for €22 million. Dortmund would reportedly also have sold him to Real Madrid, but Los Blancos turned him down.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on DAZN , Dortmund offered the Germany international to numerous Premier League clubs and Real Madrid as talks over extending his contract beyond 2027 stalled.

Real Madrid quickly decided against signing the speedy winger and ultimately opted for Leipzig star Yan Diomande, while Adeyemi himself was determined to join his favourite club, Barcelona.

Karim Adeyemi flourishes under Hansi Flick

At Barcelona, the former Dortmund player has settled in seamlessly, scoring four goals and setting up three more in 12 competitive appearances. On Sunday evening (9pm), he and Hansi Flick's team face Real Madrid in the Clasico.

His strong performances recently earned Adeyemi another national team call-up from Jürgen Klopp, but there the attacker was most notable for missing numerous clear-cut chances.

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