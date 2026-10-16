Explosive decision: Niko Kovac plays a dangerous game at Borussia Dortmund

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, neither Filippo Mane nor Luca Reggiani will be in the first-team squad for Saturday's difficult trip to the capital.

Both young defenders are instead expected to play for the reserves against SC Wiedenbrück in the Regionalliga West.

That decision comes as a surprise because Nico Schlotterbeck only missed Wednesday's Champions League match against Bodö/Glimt to manage his workload. The vice-captain injured his ankle while with the national team but, surprisingly, still started against Werder Bremen last Friday. Whether he is now back to full fitness remains in doubt.

Schlotterbeck is expected to start in the back three alongside Waldemar Anton and Joane Gadou, the new signing who has impressed so far. That would leave Ramy Bensebaini as the only cover. He replaced Schlotterbeck in the starting line-up in Norway on Wednesday and played with composure and alertness.

Against the Iron Ones on Saturday, the centre-backs can ill afford any problems. If they run into trouble, Kovac's gamble could have bitter consequences.

Where do Reggiani and Mane stand at Borussia Dortmund?

Last weekend, Mane and Reggiani played for Borussia Dortmund's reserves against Wattenscheid, presumably to get some match practice at last. Mane, who had previously been out with a muscle injury, started before Reggiani replaced him after half-time. Reggiani had spent the full 90 minutes on the bench against Werder Bremen the previous evening.

First-team minutes have been scarce for both centre-backs this season. Mane has at least played 138 minutes across three matches. Reggiani, one of last season's surprise breakthroughs, has made just two appearances totalling 50 minutes.

By the summer, it had become clear that Mane was ahead of Reggiani in the centre-back pecking order. Reggiani had benefited from the serious injury problems and the shocking departure of loan player Aaron Anselmino in the second half of last season. He stepped up to the first team and started eight of a possible 16 competitive matches. In mid-March, he scored his first Bundesliga goal against FC Augsburg and subsequently earned a professional contract.

Come the summer, the tables had turned: Mane was suddenly ahead, while Gadou's arrival reduced Reggiani's chances of first-team football to a minimum. The Italian turned down a possible move in the summer, but he is now said to have changed his mind, with a winter transfer considered likely.

A winter move could bring in a considerable sum for Borussia Dortmund. AC Milan and Inter Milan are said to have made enquiries in the summer, while Reggiani reportedly rejected an offer from Southampton on deadline day.

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