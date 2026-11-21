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Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and president Herbert Hainer confirmed on the sidelines of the annual general meeting that Bayern Munich did not know about Jamal Musiala's neurological dysfunction when they agreed his costly contract extension in 2025.

“You can assume that was not the case,” said Dreesen. He also denied that, knowing what he knows now, he felt misled by Musiala or his advisers during the negotiations. “No, not at all,” Dreesen replied. Hainer added that Bayern Munich do not “assume at all that it was known beforehand”, either. Musiala, now 23, had apparently had no problems until then and was himself unaware of his condition.

In February 2025, Musiala, then at the height of his powers and one of the world's most promising players, signed a contract until 2030 guaranteeing him an annual salary of €25 million. Since then, injuries and health problems have contributed to his failure to come close to justifying that sum.

Musiala broke his fibula in summer 2025 and was sidelined for months. Various health problems troubled him after his comeback. In summer 2026, he collapsed on the pitch during two friendlies, then made his neurological dysfunction public. Sporting director Max Eberl stressed at the time that the club had known about these problems “for the whole of last season”. So the club knew by July 2025 at the latest, five months after the extension.

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Bayern Munich bosses' statements look like a campaign

Most recently, Musiala missed two months with a torn muscle fibre. Just as he neared a comeback, honorary president Uli Hoeneß and Dreesen questioned whether he would ever regain his best form. They also said his lucrative contract would have to be discussed if those fears proved justified.

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Musiala returned to the pitch in Friday evening's 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge then intensified the debate with even stronger words than Hoeneß and Dreesen had used. The bosses' increasingly forceful statements looked like a campaign and raised questions about what was really behind it .

Dreesen and Hainer seek to defuse tensions at the annual general meeting

Other highly paid, injury-prone players such as Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry have not been singled out like this in the past. Why Musiala, then? “Because Jamal was, of course, an outstanding player,” said Dreesen. “Because we particularly want him to get back to the level he was at when we extended his contract. Perhaps that is an expression of that. But it has nothing to do with wanting to put pressure on him. That would make no sense at all.”

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Dreesen said the dysfunction was “fortunately treatable”, but added: “But, of course, there is very little experience of it in elite sport. That has to be said clearly.” Overall, Dreesen and Hainer sought to defuse tensions at the annual general meeting . Hainer tersely brushed aside a member's criticism of the bosses' treatment of Musiala. The two powerful club figures, meanwhile, were absent: Hoeneß because of flu, Rummenigge because of a private engagement.