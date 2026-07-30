Explicit thanks to one person: Bayern Munich's Michael Olise speaks out on Instagram





"The fact that we did not manage to bring the trophy home is a huge disappointment. This is not how we had imagined the end of this World Cup at the start of the tournament," wrote Olise. France had powered through the World Cup in impressive fashion at first, but eventual world champions Spain beat them in the semi-finals.

Despite that, Olise is "proud to have set the record for the most assists in the history of a World Cup". The outstanding 24-year-old finished with seven assists, beating Pele's previous best of six at the 1970 World Cup.









He also thanked outgoing national coach Didier Deschamps: "For making my first call-up to the national team possible and for believing in me even in the most difficult moments. I will always be grateful to you for that, and I wish you all the best for the future, whatever path you may choose." Right now, Deschamps' future remains unresolved, with French football icon Zinedine Zidane taking over as national coach.

Michael Olise does not comment on Bayern Munich

Elsewhere in the statement, Olise did not say a word about Bayern Munich or the persistent rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid. In recent days, all the Munich club's bosses have stressed that a sale of Olise is ruled out this summer. His contract runs until 2029 and is set to be extended.

For now, Olise is enjoying an extended World Cup break. Like fellow semi-finalists Dayot Upamecano and Harry Kane, he will only return to team training after the Asia tour.