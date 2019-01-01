Explaining Cameroon’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations success

How did the Cadet Lions get over the line in the prestigious age-grade tournament in Tanzania?

’s triumph over Guinea in Sunday’s U-17 final in capped off an excellent campaign for the Indomitable Lions.

Having been defeated 2-0 by Cameroon in the group stage, Guinea were on top of their game at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in Sunday’s final, but the Lions held on to take the game to penalties.

Ekoi Manfred saved Mohamed Youssouf Sacko’s penalty before Saidou Alioum struck the winning spotkick for the Central Africans.

In this feature, Goal review Cameroon’s performance at the tournament, and pick out the key reasons why they were able to conquer the continent.

Inspirational Thomas Libiih

Having appeared with Cameroon in the quarter-final of the 1990 World Cup in , Libiih is held in some reverence by the Lions youngsters.

“He is our role model,” captain Fabrice Ndzie told Caf’s website prior to the eight-nation tournament.

Libiih’s sense of composure in the most difficult moments of games, such as the semi-final victory over Angola, was a compelling force which pushed the team to glory.

“He’s always had the right word for us at the most difficult moments, helping us win when everyone thought we would lose,” Ndzie added.

Downplaying expectations

Unlike , whose gaffer Manu Garba declared his intention of winning the tournament from the first day, the Cadet Lions were clever not to put pressure on themselves by posing as one of the favourites, despite tasting glory in 2003.

Instead, ambitions were focused on the World Cup later this year in .

“We have a good team and what we just need is motivation to play and qualify for the World Cup,” Libiih told Caf’s website.

The coach’s game management, coupled with Cameroon’s humble approach, has borne fruit in the knockout stages.

Having had three players: Camal Ryan Moumbagna, Arc-En-Ciel Mintongo Mpal and Aliou Soulemanou Hendji fail MRI tests, Libiih modified his approach and made the most of his resources in order to progress.

Captain Ndzie was sent off on 47 minutes in their semi-final against Angola, but the Lions held on to win 4-3 on penalties.

“It has not been very easy coping with some of the challenges we have had before getting to the final,” Libiih told the tournament’s official website.

“Hard work over several months, and being focused throughout the tournament have helped our team.”

Talent and discipline

Cameroon’s wonderkids were hardly tipped to steal the headlines in Tanzania, but carried their form from the UNIFFAC qualifies to East Africa and impressed at the highest level of African youth football.

Steve Mvoue was named as the best player of the tournament for his brilliance in the midfield, having previously finished as top scorer in the zonal qualifiers with four goals.

The Azur Football Academy player says they deserve the victory.

“We have worked so hard since last year in the qualifiers,” said Mvoue. “We have proven that hard work pays by completing the tournament unbeaten.”

Wamba Leonel and Alioum Moubarak were thrilling, but not as decisive as Ismaila Seidou, who came on as a sub in their group game against to score twice.

U17 AFCON - Cameroon crowned champions as Guinea pay penalty https://t.co/9sFo59CFeG pic.twitter.com/fUj6owtoMC — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 28, 2019

Goalkeeper Ekoi also made decisive penalty saves to give Cameroon the title, and deserves immense credit for his efforts in the semi against Angola and the final against Guinea.

“He’s not the number one because of any consideration but because he’s the best for now,” the 16-year-old’s coach at Best Stars Academy Limbe, Djoufack Saturnin told Goal.

“Ekoi has a talent and he’s working on it.”

Libiih also enjoys a certain proximity with his players, acting as a mentor for them and fostering a right team spirit.

Despite the players who were disqualified, Cameroon ultimately had the talent to secure the top prize in the U-17 tournament.

However, credit must go to Libiih, the low-key inspiration behind this unexpected triumph, and a coach who’s demonstrated both that he knows how to get the best out of the talent at his disposal, and that he can navigate the pressure environment of tournaments.