Explained: Why Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans could pay more for tickets to watch the Soweto giants

Stadium Management South Africa managing director Bertie Grobbelaar has hinted that ticket prices for home matches involving Soweto teams Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC could go up.

SMSA manages Chiefs’ home ground FNB Stadium, Orlando Stadium used by Pirates, Dobsonville Stadium which is home to Swallows and Rand Stadium.

With the Covid-19 regulations in the country having been eased, football grounds are now allowed to fill up at half capacity.

But Grobbelaar explained why Chiefs, Pirates and Swallows fans could find themselves paying more as they return to attend their clubs’ home games for the first time since March 2020.

“I don’t know the ticket prices yet. The clubs that I am dealing with are still in discussion to find a way [that will be suitable for everyone],” Grobbelaar told IOL.

“If there’s an increased expenditure then costs need to balance that with your income. So, I’m waiting on the guidance of the club on the ticket prices. I think that might be a possibility [hike in ticket prices].

“I was in a planning meeting, we are again amending some of our plans that will be ready by Monday where we’ll start doing the marketing and promotion of what we are planning to do.

“But it’s the additional layout of security. There’s a fine line to find the balancing act between costs and ticket income. The cost increased a whole lot with the new requirements.”

The cheapest tickets for Nedbank Cup quarter-finals games this weekend are going for R40.

“I wouldn’t like to put numbers but stadiums differ with capacity. If you have a stadium with a 10 000 capacity, it differs from a 90 000 capacity stadium,” said Grobbelaar.

“It doesn’t only depend on the amount of spectators, but the infrastructure, electricity and so forth.

“We also need additional security and fencing. So, the cost could increase by 30% compared to the normal ones.”

Article continues below

Pirates could be the first of the Soweto teams to play before half capacity when they host Baroka FC on Tuesday.

Chiefs could then follow next Saturday at FNB against SuperSport United and Swallows’ next home game comes on April 24 against Baroka.