Explained: Why Carlo Ancelotti has sued Everton in high court

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has sued his former club Everton in London’s high court over commercial disputes.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian manager has filed a claim against the Premier League outfit, two years after leaving Goodison Park, in a case related to “general commercial contracts and arrangements”. The case has been listed for hearing in the commercial court.

WHY ARE EVERTON IN TROUBLE? Everton are undergoing a spell of severe financial and administrative struggles. Three of their directors have left the club, and chairman Bill Kenwright is also on the verge of departing Goodison Park in the next 48 hours, according to The Guardian. They have put in consistent efforts to raise funds for their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, but without much success.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, the recent exits from the boardroom might be an indication of fresh investment from the New York‑based MSP Sports Capital, thanks to Farhad Moshiri, who owns 94% of the club. It has been reported that Everton also opted for a bridging loan against the new stadium while discussions over a new investment continued in the background. But any investment into the club might see Moshiri losing control of proceedings, with the businessman believed to have injected £750m into Everton to date.

WHAT'S NEXT: Everton and Ancelotti's entourage have not made a public statement regarding the legal suit filed in the London court.