All the indications suggest the punishment will be at least two matches.
Vinicius Junior will have to wait a little longer to learn his fate. The Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee has pushed back its ruling on the Real Madrid forward's red card against Villarreal last Saturday.
Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported on Tuesday that the committee's meeting will cover more than the Vinicius case. Members will also tackle the fallout from the abandoned Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Bilbao fixture, deciding how the game gets completed and what sanctions the Madrid-based side might face.
Punishments normally land on a Wednesday. This time the announcement slips by another 24 hours, because Article 24 of the disciplinary code grants the parties involved a legal window to file their defences and objections.
That article sets the deadline at two o'clock in the afternoon on the second working day after the match, the cut-off point for submitting observations and objections to the competent disciplinary body. Monday was an official holiday in Spain for the National Day, which makes Wednesday the second working day and two o'clock in the afternoon the final deadline for pleadings.
Real Madrid and Vinicius, along with the other parties concerned, therefore have until Wednesday afternoon to argue their case over the Brazilian's dismissal and the yellow card shown to Konate.
Thursday looks the likeliest day for a verdict, though it could come late on Wednesday.
Nobody needs to rush. The next round kicks off on Friday and Real Madrid don't play until Sunday, at home to Sevilla.
At least a two-match ban: possibility of a tougher punishment
The report suggests the ban could start at two matches: one for the sending-off itself, another for how the player reacted towards the referee once the red card came out. A harsher sanction isn't off the table either, given what the match official put in his report.
A two-match suspension would rule Vinicius out of the fixtures against Sevilla and Barcelona.
According to the referee's report, Vinicius kept protesting loudly after his dismissal while still on the pitch, then moved towards the area where the official was standing in an aggressive manner. His teammates had to hold him back and calm him down. The referee added that he could not make out any specific phrase from the player.
Those words carry enormous weight. Article 27 of the disciplinary code treats refereeing decisions on facts connected with the match as valid and binding, unless a clear material error is proven.
Everything now hangs on the disciplinary committee once the legal deadline expires and all the defences have been examined, with the outcome ranging anywhere between two matches and something considerably heavier, depending on how the panel reads what happened after the red card.
I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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