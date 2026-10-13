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All the indications suggest the punishment will be at least two matches.

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Vinicius Junior will have to wait a little longer to learn his fate. The Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee has pushed back its ruling on the Real Madrid forward's red card against Villarreal last Saturday.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported on Tuesday that the committee's meeting will cover more than the Vinicius case. Members will also tackle the fallout from the abandoned Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Bilbao fixture, deciding how the game gets completed and what sanctions the Madrid-based side might face.

Punishments normally land on a Wednesday. This time the announcement slips by another 24 hours, because Article 24 of the disciplinary code grants the parties involved a legal window to file their defences and objections.

That article sets the deadline at two o'clock in the afternoon on the second working day after the match, the cut-off point for submitting observations and objections to the competent disciplinary body. Monday was an official holiday in Spain for the National Day, which makes Wednesday the second working day and two o'clock in the afternoon the final deadline for pleadings.

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Real Madrid and Vinicius, along with the other parties concerned, therefore have until Wednesday afternoon to argue their case over the Brazilian's dismissal and the yellow card shown to Konate.

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Thursday looks the likeliest day for a verdict, though it could come late on Wednesday.

Nobody needs to rush. The next round kicks off on Friday and Real Madrid don't play until Sunday, at home to Sevilla.

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At least a two-match ban: possibility of a tougher punishment

The report suggests the ban could start at two matches: one for the sending-off itself, another for how the player reacted towards the referee once the red card came out. A harsher sanction isn't off the table either, given what the match official put in his report.

A two-match suspension would rule Vinicius out of the fixtures against Sevilla and Barcelona.

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According to the referee's report, Vinicius kept protesting loudly after his dismissal while still on the pitch, then moved towards the area where the official was standing in an aggressive manner. His teammates had to hold him back and calm him down. The referee added that he could not make out any specific phrase from the player.

Those words carry enormous weight. Article 27 of the disciplinary code treats refereeing decisions on facts connected with the match as valid and binding, unless a clear material error is proven.

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Everything now hangs on the disciplinary committee once the legal deadline expires and all the defences have been examined, with the outcome ranging anywhere between two matches and something considerably heavier, depending on how the panel reads what happened after the red card.