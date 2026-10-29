Morocco legend Mustapha Hadji has a message for Brahim Diaz, the Atlas Lions' current star: leave Real Madrid for the Saudi Pro League and save your place in the national team.

Diaz has been starved of minutes at the Bernabeu since Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho returned at the start of the campaign.

Just 210 minutes across six matches in all competitions. That makes the attacker one of Real Madrid's least-used players this season.

He has dazzled in the brief windows he's been handed, laying on two assists in the Champions League. Yet the ferocious competition for attacking spots leaves the Moroccan international fighting to break into Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI at the Royal Club.

Reports suggest the Saudi federation are seriously weighing up a move for Diaz in the January window, with a huge offer being prepared.

Asked about the forward's situation at Real Madrid, Hadji told Kooora: "He plays for the biggest club in the world, but honestly I advise him to move to the Saudi league if there is an offer."

The Moroccan great, who spent time as a professional in English football, added: "I follow the Roshn League closely, and the competition there features professionals at the highest level, and it is tough."

For Hadji, the maths is simple. Keep Diaz on the Madrid bench and he drops out of Mohamed Wahbi's plans with Morocco.

"Diaz plays only a handful of minutes with Real Madrid, and therefore it will be difficult to call him up to the Morocco national team, because he does not deserve to play internationally in light of this situation," he said.

Hadji signed off on the subject with a plea: "I hope he moves to a big club in Saudi Arabia or in any other league, so that he has the chance to play more than an hour in every match."

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