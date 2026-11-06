Exclusive to Kooora: the truth about Al-Ittihad's desire to sign Emam Ashour

A source inside Al-Ittihad has revealed the truth behind reports linking "the Dean" with a move for Imam Ashour, the Egyptian Al-Ahly midfielder, amid talk of a switch to the Saudi Roshn League.

Speaking exclusively to "Kooora", the source explained that the Ashour file has split opinion within Al-Ittihad. One camp backs the signing. Another has reservations about getting the deal done, leaving the player's future up in the air for now.

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Those in favour see Ashour as a useful addition to the Al-Ittihad midfield in the period ahead, especially after the injury to Richard Rios. Any official move, though, hinges on a technical assessment from coach Jens Vesing, who will decide how badly the team need the player and whether he fits the plans.

The sceptics tell a different story. They have reservations about the deal over what they see as question marks around the player's lifestyle and his level of readiness, on top of the recent crises surrounding him, all of which raise doubts about whether he can deliver.

This file does not stop at Al-Ittihad, either. Al-Ahly may find themselves in a bind over the player's market value, with expectations that it will fall sharply in the period ahead. That could make it difficult to sell him for a suitable fee should the club decide to let him go.