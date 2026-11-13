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Loai Mohamed
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Exclusive to Kooora: Ronaldo's former team-mate responds to arrogance accusations: the world misunderstood him

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Adrien Silva, the former Portugal midfield star, has responded to the accusations of arrogance directed at Cristiano Ronaldo, the recently retired team legend, denying that he received any special treatment in the dressing room.

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Silva said, in an interview with Kooora to be published later, that Cristiano Ronaldo has genuine confidence and ambition, qualities some have mistaken for arrogance.

When asked whether the world had misunderstood Ronaldo because of his great self-confidence and emotional reactions, he replied: "Sometimes, his immense self-confidence is misinterpreted. Anyone competing at the highest level needs to believe in themselves unconditionally."

"What some described as arrogance was nothing but genuine ambition and the natural frustration of someone who hates to lose," added the 37-year-old.

Did Ronaldo receive special treatment?

Did the coaches or officials of the Portuguese Football Federation treat Ronaldo exceptionally in the national team? Silva denied it, stressing that the Al-Nassr star had earned his status himself.

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"Cristiano Ronaldo earned his status on the pitch, through his performances, his titles and his commitment to his country," said the former Monaco star.

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He continued: "The secret behind everything working so well in the dressing room was simple: he was always the first to lead by example through his hard work, his punctuality and his dedication."

"When your captain is the one who works the hardest, that naturally earns him the admiration of the entire group," he went on.

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"You cannot replace a player like Ronaldo quickly"

How do you replace Ronaldo after his retirement from international football? Not in the short term, Silva insisted, though he remains optimistic about Portugal's future.

He explained: "You cannot replace a figure of historic impact on the scale of Cristiano overnight. However, Portugal currently has an exceptional generation of talent, developed through the outstanding work of the clubs and the federation."

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"There is enough quality and maturity to build a strong, united team, capable of continuing to compete for the biggest titles on the world stage," he continued.

Which player could wear the captain's armband as Ronaldo's successor? He replied: "Portugal is still in a very strong position. Players like Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva have shown leadership, character and tactical intelligence on the biggest stages of world football for several years. There will certainly be no problem."

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Ronaldo and Silva: 4 years and a precious title

Silva, who retired from football last year, won 26 caps for Portugal between 2014 and 2018, lining up alongside Ronaldo in 16 of them.

Together the pair helped Portugal to the greatest title in the nation's history, UEFA Euro 2016, both playing their part in the final victory over hosts France.

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Away from the international game, Silva turned out in a number of European leagues. He had spells with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, Leicester City in England, Monaco in France and Sampdoria in Italy.

He also represented the Emirati clubs Al-Wahda and Dubai United before hanging up his boots.

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Ronaldo, for his part, announced his retirement from international football last week. He followed his historic rival Lionel Messi, who had called time on his own international career about a month earlier.

The curtain came down on Ronaldo's international career 23 years after his first appearance in the Portugal shirt, in the wake of a major crisis with coach Jorge Jesus.

Written byLoai Mohamed

Shift Managing Editor

I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.

I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.

Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.

I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.

Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.

My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.

If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.

Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:

A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?

Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?

The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way

Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon

You can follow me on my social media platforms via the following links:

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