Exclusive: There will be another Benni McCarthy for Bafana but not anytime soon - Fredericks

The retired striker is one of the most successful players in the history of South African football after winning trophies both locally and abroad

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Stanton Fredericks strongly believes will produce another player who will score goals just like Benni McCarthy used to during his playing days.

McCarthy is Bafana Bafana's all-time leading goalscorer with 31 goals from 80 matches and he's followed closely by Shaun Bartlett who scored 29 goals in 74 appearances.

And Fredericks is confident that McCarthy's long-standing record will be broken although he doesn't see it happening anytime soon.

More teams

"Records are there to be broken," Fredericks told Goal.

"We thought that we wouldn't get any player better than Diego Maradona or Michel Platini... here comes Messi, here comes Ronaldo," he said.

"It's scary to think there will be somebody better than Messi or Ronaldo but there will be somebody.

He added: "And yes, there will be another Benni McCarthy. The only thing is, I can't tell you when. I don't think it's anytime soon because strikers and scoring goals in South Africa has always been a problem and I am sure coaches can cry day in and day out for the low percentage of conversion rate."

"But, yes, we will see another Benni McCarthy. When? I can't tell you," concluded Fredericks.

Only Katlego Mphela and Bernard Parker are anywhere near McCarthy and Bartlett's tallies with 23 goals each in the all-goal scoring charts for Bafana Bafana.

However, Mphela has since retired from professional football while Parker is in the twilight of his career and hasn't been called up to the national team in a long time.

Article continues below

South Africa's only hope thus far has been Percy Tau who has netted nine goals in 21 appearances for Bafana Bafana but he is yet to break into the top 10 of leading goalscorers for the national team.

Tokelo Rantie and Siphiwe Tshabalala are the only 'active' players in the top 10 list with 12 goals each for Bafana.

Apart from the likes of Tau, Bafana Bafana have Lebo Mothiba and Thembinkosi Lorch - the two attackers with huge potential to at least attempt to break McCarthy's record but they have struggled to score goals on regular basis in the past.