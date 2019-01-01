EXCLUSIVE: People are deliberately trying to look down on my profile - Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki

Goal caught up with the new Bafana coach soon after his appointment to outline his plans for the future

Molefi Ntseki is not bothered by the negativity around his appointment as head coach of Bafana Bafana.

The 50-year-old mentor feels those who question his credentials as a coach are merely trying to look down upon his profile as the majority continues to refer him as the SA U17 coach and not necessarily as someone who has been in the Bafana Bafana setup for the past three years.

Ntseki worked with Shakes Mashaba and Stuart Baxter before ascending to the head coaching position at Bafana Bafana.

"There is something that maybe we should try and help this country that doesn't know much about me with... because everybody is reporting about me as the SA U17 coach," Ntseki told Goal.

"I have been with Bafana Bafana for the past two to three years, and normally people don't make mention of me being the Bafana Bafana assistant coach.

"I don't have the right word to use, but maybe people are deliberately trying to look down on my profile. They see Molefi Ntseki as the SA U17 coach who has been promoted to Bafana.

"We don't say much about him being the Bafana assistant coach and the achievements that come along with that, but it's fine."

Asked about the challenges he believes await him now that he is the Bafana Bafana coach, Ntseki said: "For me, all that is important is your qualities as a person, as a coach and as a leader because coaching has to do with establishing a good working relationship with your players and giving your best in terms of your work ethic; you can't be a good coach if you don't have a good understanding with the players.

"With Bafana Bafana, you can be a good coach if you've got a good crop of players that are prepared to work for themselves, for the country and ultimately to work for you as a coach.

"So, if you are talking about the challenges and the difficulties, all that's important is our first meeting tomorrow (Sunday) and our first training session - that is important for any coach because the players are used to the previous coach and in this case, their different coaches at club level as well as the different approaches, and thereafter, you should be able to tell [what challenges lie ahead]."

Ntseki revealed one of his first assignments is to create a rapport with the players and make them understand his strategies.

In addition, he has vowed to instil his philosophy without really destroying the foundation laid by Baxter in the last two years.

"When it comes to the national team, you should be able to create that rapport with the players, but at the same time, make them understand your tactical strategies and approach to the game," he added.

"Be flexible, and have the ability to understand and execute your tactical plan because you come into Bafana having worked with Stuart Baxter, but my approach is that of an individual who is more dependent on his ability and attributes.

"At the same time, you are not going to break it and try to fix it. If it's not broken then try to put your personality into it and hopefully things will work out."