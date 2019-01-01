EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Pirates' new signings are Bafana Bafana material - Motale

The retired Buccaneers skipper has praised the club for their signings during the current transfer window

Former defender Edward Motale has expressed confidence in how the Buccaneers went about their business in the transfer market, hailing the signings of new players such as Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu.

“I think we know these boys from the Premier Soccer League ( ) and they are Bafana material. Those are good players and the club should be commended for making such good signings,” Motale told Goal.

“What I like about them is that they are still young and are quality players. I think it’s been a while where we see Pirates going all out in the market to get new players and I don’t think they will struggle, they are local players and they will settle down quickly,” he added.

The former Team of Choice midfielders are set to battle it out against Musa Nyatama, Xola Mlambo and Ben Motshwari for a spot in the starting 11.

“However, they should be reminded that the club is an institution and they must work really hard to earn their places in the squad. For Makaringe and Ndlovu, I think they will settle down quickly because their former coach Fadlu Davids is there – they know each other’s language,” reacted the legend.

Speaking about other new signings Bongani Sam and Tshegofatso Mabasa, who joined from Bloemfontein , ‘Magents’ stated the duo must work hard because coach Milutin Sredojevic doesn’t have favourites.

“Looking at the boys from Celtic, they have also proven their worth in Bloemfontein and I believe they will also grab their chances. What I like at Pirates is that the technical team selects the squad based on merit,” he continued.

“You will remember that we also had competition in our squad back in the day. If you mention the defence, players such as Mark Fish competed against Shooz Lushozi, Oupa Mabuza, Gavin Lane and John Moeti faced the likes of Helman [Mkhalele], Linda Buthelezi and Brandon Silent in the midfield. It was a good team and we won trophies because we competed internally,” reflected the former Bafana Bafana defender.

Furthermore, he expressed his shock to see the likes of Thabo Matlaba and Thamsanqa Gabuza leave the Soweto giants.

"I think they represented the club very well. All we have to say is to wish them the best of luck in their new clubs as they look to carry on,” he added.

“I am a bit disappointed with the fact that they have left the club because they were marvellous to watch in Pirates shirt,” stated the legend.

“We just have to wish them all the best and I am certain that they will remain Buccaneers wherever they go because that is the nature of football, you sign and release players,” he concluded.