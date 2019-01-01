EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Pirates must sign Hlatshwayo - Sangweni

The Bafana captain is regarded as the ideal man to shore up the Buccaneers defence

Former Bafana Bafana and defender Siyabonga Sangweni believes his former side must sign centre-back Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Hlatshwayo has been heavily linked with a move to the Buccaneers, who are in dire need of a central-defender after releasing both Marcelo and Abubakar Mobara to and respectively.

Wits have reiterated Hlatshwayo remains their player and they have no intentions to sell, but Sangweni feels Pirates need the Bafana skipper to assist Happy Jele at the heart of the Soweto giant's backline.

"It is difficult to pinpoint exactly the ideal defender for Pirates right now," Sangweni told Goal.

"But for me, Hlatshwayo is the man that Pirates should sign. He is a leader, a strong defender and a real soldier.

"Happy [Jele] needs help. He is working really hard and fighting hard for the club but he needs someone to jack him up and for me, the is no better candidate than him (Hlatshwayo).

"Hlatshwayo is the one that Pirates should get."

Last week, both Wits coach Gavin Hunt and chief executive officer Jose Ferreira appeared irked by the number of reports linking their star man with a move away from Milpark, after their new recruits' announcement press conference was overshadowed by the frenzied talks of Hlathswayo's transfer.



