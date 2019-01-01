EXCLUSIVE: Mamelodi Sundowns forward Ali Meza training with Maritzburg United

The Team of Choice boss has set the record straight regarding the Sundowns forward, refuting reports that he has already signed

chairman Farook Kadodia has confirmed the presence of striker Ali Meza in their camp.

However, the Team of Choice boss told Goal that the Venezuelan attacker has not put pen to paper.

“That’s correct. He’s here. He’s on trial with us that’s it for now. He arrived today, this [Tuesday] morning,” Kadodia told Goal.

Meza joins players such as former winger Daylon Claasen and former midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni, who are both expected to sign on the dotted line before the start of the season.

Despite showing promises upon his arrival in Tshwane, the speedy attacker struggled for game time under coach Pitso Mosimane.

In addition, the signing of Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso meant Mosimane had to sacrifice at least one of his strikers from last season.

The reigning champions have only signed Affonso and are set to part ways with a number of players, including Lucky Mohomi, George Lebese, and Aubrey Ngoma.

Article continues below

With Meza possibly on his way to Maritzburg United, Mosimane has a chance to work with a trimmed squad.

Meza, 28, featured in 13 matches across all competitions last season and found the back of the net just once, while registering a single assist.

He will hope to revive his career under the tutelage of Eric Tinkler, and possibly return to Chloorkop at the end of the 2019/20 season.