EXCLUSIVE: Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Virgil Vries vows to make PSL return

The Namibian shot-stopper is confident he will return to the South African top-flight after leaving Amakhosi

Although he is yet to secure a new football home, former goalkeeper Virgil Vries has vowed to make a return to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The 30-year-old Namibian international told Goal he is yet to find a new club and is back home, but he is still keen to return to the PSL

“Yes I would love to return to the PSL, that’s the plan. It might not be now but I will be back. Age is still on my side because I am 30 now. I trust and believe that something will come up,” Vries told Goal.

The Brave Warriors international joined Amakhosi in July last year from FC, but he was released at the end of the previous PSL term.

As such, the former keeper is now looking for a new a team, but it looks like he will not secure a move ahead of the 2019/20 season.

“I am in Namibia. I still don’t have a team that is why I am this side. If nothing comes up I’ll look into playing my football in Namibia,” he concluded.

Vries joined Amakhosi after they parted ways with Brilliant Khuzwayo, who joined , to provide cover for the injured Itumeleng Khune.

However, the Keetmanshoop-born player did not have a pleasant stay at Naturena, where he was eventually dropped to the bench when Daniel Akpeyi was signed from in January this year.

After deciding he is surplus to requirements, the club decided to offload the Namibian at the end of the season.

Vries represented the Glamour Boys in eight matches in all competitions and competed for game-time with Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma for the number one spot.