EXCLUSIVE: Agent Mthembu on Kaizer Chiefs link to Thabo Rakhale

The 29-year-old’s agent has set the record straight regarding his client’s future

Chippa United midfielder Thabo Rakhale is not leaving the Chilli Boys despite speculation linking him with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

The creative midfielder’s agent, Mandla Mthembu, said the Sebokeng-born midfielder is focusing on improving at the Chilli Boys.

"I believe it was just speculation that he is going to Chiefs. As things stand, he is a player and of course he is reporting for pre-season camp,” Mthembu told Goal.

After leaving in January 2018, ‘Jomo’ revived his football career in Port Elizabeth and has been linked with a move back to Gauteng, but his agent says he remains contracted under coach Clinton Larsen’s side.

“He is happy there and regaining his form, in fact, he has improved because he is a matured player,” he added.

“You will remember the coach (Larsen) also made comments that he deserves to be in the national team. He is one of the brilliant midfielders in the league,” he concluded.

In addition, reports surfaced that the 29-year-old was in before the start of the previous season, and he was also linked with a move to the Glamour Boys in April this year.

After going for a trial with Istanbulspor, the dribbling wizard could not secure a move to the Turkish side but continues to make headlines in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Looking at his performances for the Chilli Boys in the last term, Rakhale played in 30 matches in all competitions and scored once while providing five assists.