Exciting times for Kaizer Chiefs as new dawn beckons

The paint has barely dried on the 2021/ 22 season yet the Glamour Boys' communication channels have been ticking over with breaking news

It's early days yet in the Kaizer Chiefs 'revolution', but the signs are there that the club is ready to awake.

And at the forefront of this more focussed and determined drive from the club is the Chairman's son, Kaizer Motaung Jr.

Over the past few months the Sporting Director has come into his own and now appears to be comfortable with taking over the baton from his father, Motaung Senior.

This has followed a period in which the club has seemingly been drifting somewhat directionless and leaderless and have failed to win a trophy in seven years.



Decisive



Motaung Jr however looks to have a steely determination to help restore his dad's club to the top and he has been leading from the front when it has come to all the announcements and decisions which have been going on.

It's the decisiveness which has impressed as well as a smooth, polished feel to the way Chiefs are conducting their business at present; that includes the all-important communication with fans on social media. And winning back their supporters is an area which is going to be key to Chiefs’ hopes of revival.

In just a week or two since the season ended, Chiefs have already confirmed their coach and assistant coach for the new season, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard. And in the young duo there appears an optimistic, energetic and youth-oriented approach which could help inject some fire back into the side.

Also in that time, two big signings have been concluded in Stellenbosch duo Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika, and it would seem that Amakhosi's mission in capturing the pair was well-oiled.







There is currently an efficiency and decisiveness to the Glamour Boys’ business which is promising for the future.

Motaung Jr’s talk of not signing players ‘coming to play for money’ are exactly the kind of no-nonsense messages which need to be sent right now.

Exits

On Wednesday came the news that many have been waiting for; a mass clearout of playing personnel who have reached their sell-by dates. It showed that under the new regime, Amakhosi mean business. There may still be more to follow.

Question marks remain over the futures of some of the older players Chiefs have so far not released, including Bernard Parker, Erick Mathoho, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Itumeleng Khune. It would perhaps not be a bad idea though to keep on at least a few experienced players just for another season, to help the transition. Game-time might be limited, but their experience around the younger players could still be valuable.

It's also possible that the above quartet - all long-time club servants - could at some point in the future be given other opportunities at the club, as part of the technical team or in the development ranks, and therefore it could make sense that they have not been released.

Yes, Chiefs are not there yet, and the true tests will come on the field next season. It's early in the transfer window still though and it's going to be interesting to see who they sign in the months ahead, as well as who else departs.

It's all in stark contrast to Chiefs' rivals Orlando Pirates, where there has been little activity and instead, there is speculation over who will lead the team and how the squad will be altered.