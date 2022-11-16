Exciting new Bafana Bafana generation around the corner?

SA national team head coach Hugo Broos will get to run the rule over his charges ahead of the upcoming Afcon qualifiers in March

The Bafana Bafana squad set for battle with Mozambique and Angola has a promising mix of exuberant youth and experience.

It's easy to criticize Bafana, especially with the team's ever-declining participation in the two tournaments which count - the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations

There's been more downs than ups over the past two decades and it's become like the default for many fans to speak despondently about a team which is no longer the pride of the nation it once was.

It's worth remembering though that under Broos, South Africa only just missed out by a very small margin - fewer goals scored, after ending equal on points and goal difference - to Ghana in qualifying for the World Cup.

Overall Broos has done well so far and brings with him a no-nonsense, business-like presence.

It's doubtful there are too many better candidates out there at the moment and Bafana Bafana fans should try and make the most of the Belgian's time in charge.

He's been fair enough when it comes to team selection and has managed to bring together an exciting, largely youthful group of players.

That includes midfielders such as Njabulo Blom (22), Teboho Mokoena (25) and Luke le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden, 22).

There are also a bunch of exciting young attackers, the likes of Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City, 24), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium, 22), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus, 26), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt, 25), Orlando Pirates’ Zakhele Lepasa (25), Kaizer Chiefs’ Kgaogelo Sekgota (25) and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, USA, 22)

In defence, there's a bit more experience - not a bad thing - with many players in, or just going into, their prime. That includes goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and centre-back Siyanda Xulu (both 30).

Thapelo Morena is 29 while Nyiko Mobbie and Thibang Phete are 28, Aubrey Modiba is 27, Rushine de Reuck 26 and Siyanda Msani of Richards Bay, just 21.

Themba Zwane (33) offers a bit of extra experience up front, as does as Miguel Timm in holding midfield.

With Percy Tau (28) still to come into the side, there's a good balance to the squad and Broos has arguably got it spot on with selecting the best squad of players currently available to him and on form.

Now they need to go out in Mbombela and make sure they start turning promise into results against Mozambique and Angola.