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Julian AlvarezGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Exciting details: Alvarez holds on to Gil Marin and Simeone's promise to achieve Barcelona's dream

Transfers
J. Alvarez
LaLiga
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
D. Simeone
Argentina
Spain

Will the deal go through?

Julian Alvarez's future remains up in the air after weeks of speculation over his exit from Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine striker spelled out his intentions during the World Cup, admitting he wanted a fresh start: "I think a move is best for everyone, and I want to fulfil my dream".

Barcelona have since emerged as the frontrunners, tabling an offer worth 100 million euros. Atletico have refused to budge. Chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin and manager Diego Simeone have both insisted publicly that Julian is not for sale.

Journalist Jota Jordi has flagged up on social media that decisive days lie ahead in resolving the saga.

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Marseille
OM
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Club Friendlies
Basel crest
Basel
BAS
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Speaking to newspaper "Sport", he said: "Today is the scheduled date for Julian to join the preparation camp for the new season. He will attend with the same professionalism he has always shown with the club".

According to Jordi, the player asked to meet Miguel Gil Marin ten days ago to thrash out his situation, only to be given a firm reply: "There is nothing to talk about, we will meet on the tenth of the month".

Now, Jordi reckons, the ball is in Gil Marin's court. He stresses that Julian Alvarez isn't looking to pick a fight with Atletico: "He is a good man, he has no problems, he does not want any bad atmosphere and he is grateful to the club".

There is also talk of an "alleged promise" Gil Marin made to the player last February: "He has only one dream, promised to him by both Gil Marin and Simeone in February, and he wants to fulfil it. He has the manager's promise and understands that through dialogue, with courtesy and respect, matters will be resolved".

Jordi points to Simeone too, noting the manager has said again and again that he doesn't want players who don't want to stay at Atletico: "It would not be in the club's interest to keep, not only Julian, but any player who cannot give his best because he is unhappy there. Logic and people must be the priority".

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