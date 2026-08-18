The draw for the league phase of the 2026-2027 AFC Champions League Elite took place on Tuesday, handing Al-Hilal a mouthwatering all-Arab tie.
Here are Al-Hilal's complete fixtures for the league phase under the new format:
Matchday one (Kingdom Arena):
Al-Ain of the UAE
Matchday two (away):
Al-Sadd of Qatar
Matchday three (Kingdom Arena):
Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE
Matchday four (away):
Neftchi of Uzbekistan
Matchday five (Kingdom Arena):
Al-Gharafa of Qatar
Matchday six (away):
Al-Wasl of the UAE
Matchday seven (Kingdom Arena):
Al-Shamal of Qatar
Matchday eight (away):
Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan
The tournament runs on a new organisational format, splitting the clubs from each geographical region into four balanced tiers.
Organisers designed the system to ramp up the intensity and level the playing field, with every club facing two different sides from each of the four tiers.