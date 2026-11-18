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Two players from the Jawwy Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 league) began a historic era at Al-Qadsiah's stadium during a friendly against Bahrain's Al-Riffa.

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Al-Qadsiah beat Bahrain's Al-Riffa 4-2 at the Aramco Stadium on Wednesday, in the first team's first match at their new ground.

Frenchman Mohamed Sanjari opened the scoring at the new stadium in the 46th minute. Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez added a second in the 56th.

The third and fourth goals came from two of Al-Qadsiah's Under-21 players, Basel Al-Abadi and Fahhad Al-Shammari. Both rank among the best performers in this season's Jawwy Elite League.

With Al-Abadi and Al-Shammari leading the way, Al-Qadsiah sit 12th in the Saudi Under-21 league table on 11 points, from three wins, two draws and four defeats.

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Al-Qadsiah had already opened the Aramco Stadium, which covers 800,000 square metres and holds 47,000 spectators. It's set to host the first team's matches in the coming period.

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Only 2,000 fans watched, though, with the match serving as a test of the facilities and logistics ahead of the stadium's official opening and its hosting of the 2027 Asian Cup and the 2034 World Cup.

Al-Qadsiah's new home had been due to open during the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. The tournament's postponement from January to December of next year changed those plans.

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According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah", the first official match at the new stadium will come in the Jawwy Elite League, when Al-Qadsiah host Al-Hilal in the 11th round on Monday 23 November.

Then, on Friday 27 November, the stadium will stage the first team's first official match there, as Irish coach Brendan Rodgers' side take on Al-Fayha in the 13th round of the Roshn League.

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Al-Qadsiah are second in the Roshn League on 28 points, from nine wins, one draw and two defeats. They trail leaders Al-Hilal by two points and sit above third-placed Al-Nassr on goal difference, although they've played a game more than both.

In the AFC Champions League Elite, the Eastern Province side are fifth in the West group with eight points from two wins and two draws. They're yet to lose.

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A 5-0 win over Al-Taee carried Al-Qadsiah past the round of 32 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup. Next up is a quarter-final against Neom on Tuesday 12 January next year at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

There's also the Saudi Super Cup in Kuwait, where Al-Qadsiah face Al-Ahli in a tough semi-final on 20 December. Should they reach the final, they'll meet the winner of the other match between Al-Nassr and Al-Kholood.