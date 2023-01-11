'Exceptional' Dlamini's vision and passing ability are second to none - Khan defends under-fire Orlando Pirates star

Orlando Pirates mdifielder Kabelo Dlamini has been backed by his former coach Farouk Khan amidst criticism from the club's fans.

Dlamini has produced poor performances this season

Khan believes 'Shuffle' has a lot to offer as a player

Pirates will go head-to-head with Arrows this weekend.

WHAT HAPPENED?: The left-footed playmaker has failed to regain the form he displayed in the second round of last season as the Buccaneers reached the Caf Confederation Cup final.

Dlamini has been in and out of the Pirates starting line-up in the current campaign and he looks a shadow of his former self under coach Jose Riveiro who joined the club in June last year.

Having coached with Dlamini at Stars of Africa Football Academy, Khan believes the man nicknamed Shuffle has what it takes to flourish again at Pirates if he is used in the right positions.

WHAT DID KHAN SAY?: “He is an exceptional talent if you play him to his strengths. His vision and passing ability are second to none," Khan told This Is Football.

"If he is used as a number ten to link up the attack, he can cause [the] team’s problems.

“He also has an eye for goal, making late runs into the attacking third and taking shots from outside the box," the former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach added.

"His defensive qualities are not his best attributes and he can improve on them. When working with him in the Academy I found him coachable and a good team player with a great attitude.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shuffle has made 13 appearances without scoring for the Buccaneers this season and he has provided one assist in the process.

Last season was arguably Dlamini's best campaign since he joined Pirates from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2019.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and provided one assist as one of the Houghton-based giants' key players.

He has been criticized by some Pirates fans for not scoring and creating enough chances for the team this term.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: The Buccaneers will go head to head with Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates will be under pressure to snap their three-match winless run in the PSL having recorded three consecutive defeats.