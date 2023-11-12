Ex-Wydad Casablanca coach Vandenbroeck lavishes Mamelodi Sundowns with praise - 'I had never seen such a dominant technical team'

Former Wydad coach Sven Vandenbroeck had showered Rhulani Mokwena and his backroom staff with praise.

Sundowns have been under Mokwena since October 2022

The youthful coach is searching for an elusive continental title

His technical team has been lauded

WHAT HAPPENED? Mokwena was appointed Sundowns head coach in October 2022 when the club abolished the co-coaching setup.

The youthful coach has managed to steer Masandawana to last season's Premier Soccer League.

Article continues below

Despite Wydad eliminating Masandawana from the Caf Champions League at the quarter-final stage last season, Vandenbroeck was still left impressed by Mokwena and his backroom staff.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Sundowns was my favourite last year to win the Champions League [last season]. I had never seen such a dominant technical team on the African continent," Vandenbroeck told iDiski Times.

AND WHAT MORE? Vandenbroeck rates Sundowns and Wydad's chances of winning the African Football League.

The two teams clash in the second leg of this inaugural competition in Tshwane on Sunday.

“I give them both a 50% chance. Wydad because they won the first leg, their self-esteem and confidence after getting the qualification to the Champions League final in Pretoria last season," added Vandenbroeck.

“Sundowns has still a big chance because technically at home they are really good and I believe in revenge after cruelly losing the semi-final.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Mokwena has been praised by Vandenbroeck, there is a high amount of attention to see if he will help them win the African Football League.

There are also expectations on him to deliver the Champions League, a competition Sundowns have been struggling to win after last claiming it in 2016.

WHAT NEXT? The Brazilians will be under scrutiny on Sunday to see if they have the capabilities to conquer Africa.

Losing the African Football League at home will be a huge disappointment for Masandawana.

This comes as they heavily invest in the recruitment of players and that heightens expectations on them.